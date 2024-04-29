Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 29th 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Florida Panthers in game four of the round one set of fixtures.

The Lightning won their most recent game against the Panthers pegging the series back three-one and have to go on an unbelievable streak moving forward if they wish to make it to round two.

The Panthers will be disappointed to not get the job done in game four and will be eyeing to end the Lightning's comeback journey by getting a victory against the side come Monday.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers: Game info

Date and Time: Monday, April 21, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

TV Broadcast: ESPN, TSN4

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN and WQAM 560 AM

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightnings fans will be delighted to finally get their victory against the Panthers in round one. The side lost their first three games before finishing the regular season with a victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As we head into game four, which again is a must-win game for the Lightning side, will be hopeful to make the series 3-2 and keep the hopes alive.

Tampa Bay Lightning key players and injuries

The Lightning will be missing Logan Brown, Jonas Johansson and Darren Raddysh due to injury.

Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman have all contributed to six points each in the first four games, if the team from Tampa Bay were to go any further these three have to go all guns blazing.

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Panthers wouldn't be unnecessarily worried about their recent loss, given it was their first defeat since the Boston Bruins three weeks ago. The side who have been on a seven-game winning run will be hoping to get back on their winning run sooner rather than later.

Florida Panthers key players and injuries

Ryan Lomberg and Sam Bennett will be sidelined for the Panthers in game four due to their ongoing injuries.

Matthew Tkachuk has led the line for the Panthers scoring three goals and providing four assists in their first four knockout stage fixtures.

Game five posses to be a vital one for both sides, with qualification for the next round on the cusp of their hands, the Panthers would want to avoid panic and get over the line as soon as possible.