Tampa Bay Lightning vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles on Saturday. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, BSW, and BSSUN.

The contest can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a 38-25-6 record after winning their last game 4-1 against the San Jose Sharks. On average, the Lightning score 3.49 goals per game and allow 3.32. Their power play success rate is 28.9% while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.7%.

Nikita Kucherov has been productive for Tampa Bay contributing with 122 points by netting 41 goals and providing 81 assists in 68 games. Brayden Point has also played a crucial role in Lightning’ offense accumulating 78 points with 40 goals and 38 assists in 69 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy boasts a 26-16-1 record and he made a total of 1091 saves while conceding 124 goals. Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) is unavailable for today's game.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

The Los Angeles Kings (36-22-11) won their last game 6-0 against the Minnesota Wild. They are scoring 3.10 goals and conceding 2.54 per game. Their power play success rate is 22.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 86.3%.

Kevin Fiala has scored 23 goals and provided 39 assists in 69 games, resulting in 62 points. Anze Kopitar has scored 60 points through 23 goals and 37 assists in 69 games.

Cam Talbot has a 21-16-6 record with a save percentage of .917 and goals against average of 2.42 per game. Pheonix Copley (knee), Alex Turcotte (upper body) and Carl Grundstrom (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Tampa Bay Lightning lines

Forwards

Anthony Duclair

Brayden Point

Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel

Defensemen

Victor Hedman

Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Los Angeles Kings lines

Forwards

Quinton Byfield

Anze Kopitar

Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore

Defensemen

Mikey Anderson

Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov

Goalies

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds & Prediction

The Lightning has won five consecutive games, while the Kings have won three out of five games. Los Angeles has a better goals-against average and penalty kill than Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles has won the last three home games and is the favorite with odds of -127. Tampa Bay is the underdog with odds set at +107. With an added ice-home advantage, the Kings should win this game.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Kings to win: -127

Tip 2: Anze Kopitar to score: Yes

Tip 3: Home Advantage: Yes