Tampa Bay Lightning vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 25, 2024

The 31-23-5 Tampa Bay Lightning, coming off three consecutive road victories, will face the 29-24-4 New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast Live on TNT, MAX, SN1, TVAS and MSGSN.

New Jersey secured a 4-3 win at home against the Canadiens in their previous outing on Feb 24, while Tampa Bay triumphed 4-2 on the road against the New York Islanders on the same day.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning averages 3.39 goals per game, with a 29.8% success rate on their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning concede 3.39 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with 37 goals and 61 assists. Brandon Hagel has contributed 21 goals with 34 assists and Brayden Point has netted 29 goals and added 31 assists.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 20-14-0 with a 2.95 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Meanwhile, New Jersey maintains a goals for average of 3.33 per game, conceding 3.47 per outing. Tyler Toffoli has stood out as their top goalscorer with 24 goals and 17 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 21 goals and 38 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 19 goals with 20 assists.

In goal, Akira Schmid holds a 5-7-1 record, maintaining a 3.26 GAA and a .893 SV%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 126 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Lightning have an overall record of 49-64-7-6 against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Lightning have a 51.2% win rate, while the Devils have a 54.3% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Lightning boast an 80.5% success rate, while the Devils are at 78.7%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

The Devils have clinched victories in 21 out of 34 games with odds lower than -121. As the favorite choice in this season's matchups, New Jersey has maintained a commendable 24-15 record, with over 6.5 recorded in 34 out of 57 instances. This means there's a 54.8% probability for the Devils to win this game.

On the flip side, the Lightning have been underdogs in 25 games this season, pulling off upsets in nine of those encounters, translating to a success rate of 35.0%. Moreover, when facing odds of +100 or longer, Tampa Bay has posted an 8-13 record, with a 50.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Lightning 5 - 3 Devils

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jasper Bratt to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Tampa Bay Lightning New Jersey Devils 0 votes