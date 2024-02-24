Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning (30-23-5) will be on the road to challenge the New York Islanders (23-19-14) at UBS Arena on Saturday, Feb 24th, at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay is on a three-game losing streak, with their last match resulting in a 5-3 defeat at home against the Capitals on Feb 22nd.

On the other hand, the Islanders suffered a 4-0 loss on the road against the St. Louis Blues in their recent game on Feb 22nd.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning averages 3.38 goals per game, with a 29.7% success rate on their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning concede 3.41 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with 36 goals and 59 assists. Brandon Hagel has contributed 21 goals with 33 assists and Brayden Point has netted 28 goals and added 31 assists.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 19-14-0 with a 2.98 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 2.93 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.34 GAA, and their power play has a 22.7% success rate.

Mathew Barzal takes the lead for New York, registering 17 goals, 42 assists and 171 shots on goal, with contributions from Bo Harvat's 49 assists and Brock Nelson's 24 goals and 21 assists.

Moreover, Ilya Sorokin holds a record of 17-12-11 in goal, boasting a 3.14 GAA and a solid .910 SV%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 133 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Islanders have an overall record of 58-68-3-4 against the Lightning.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51% win rate, while the Lightning have 51.2%.

On penalty kills, the Lightning boast an 80.5% success rate, while the Islanders are at 71.5%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders: Odds and Prediction

Tampa Bay has won 19 of its 31 games as the favorite this season. In addition, the Lightning have won 19 of 31 games with odds less than -111, indicating a 52.6% likelihood of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Islanders have found themselves as underdogs on 28 occasions this season, managing to pull off upsets in 11 of those games, representing a success rate of 39.3%. Among the 28 games where New York played as an underdog by -109 or longer, they hold a record of 11-17, with a win probability of 52.2%.

Prediction: Lightning 4-2 Islanders

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mathew Barzal to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: Yes

