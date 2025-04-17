  • home icon
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 17, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 17, 2025 14:57 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 17, 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Tuesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay (47-26-8) is coming off a 5-1 win over Florida. New York (38-36-7) is coming off a 5-3 win over Florida.

Lightning vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Tampa Bay is 53-49-5-7 all-time agaisnt New York
  • The Lightning are averaging 3.6 goals per game (which is the best in the NHL)
  • New York is 18-19-3 at home
  • Tampa Bay is allowing 2.61 goals per game
  • The Rangers are averaging 3.09 goals per game
  • The Bolts are 18-18-4 on the road
  • New York is allowing 3.14 goals per game
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers: Preview

Tampa Bay finshed second in the Atlantic and will likely rest some key players in the final game of the regular season. The Lightning are led by Nikita Kucherov who has 121 points, Brandon Hagel has 90 points, Brayden Point has 82 points, and Jake Guentzel has 80 points.

The Lightning are set to start Jonas Johansson who's 9-5-3 with a 3.08 GAA and a .898 SV%.

New York, meanhwile, failed to make the playoffs in dissapointing fashion. The Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin who's 26-29-5 with a 2.91 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 6-3-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 SV%.

The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin who has 89 points, Adam Fox has 61 poiints, Mika Zibanejad has 59 points, and Vincent Trochek has 58 points.

Lightning vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog while New York is a -130 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Lightning have nothing to play for here and will likely rest some key players or even hold them out. New York, meanwhile, had a dissapointing season but the Rangers should be end their season with a win at home here.

Johnasson has struggled and New York will be able to score on him to get a big home win here.

Prediction: Rangers 5, Lightning 2.

Tip 1: New York ML (-130)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-108)

Tip 3: Vincent Trochek 3+ shots on goal (+125)

