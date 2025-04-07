Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 7, 2025

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay (44-26-6) is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to Buffalo. New York (36-33-7) is coming off a 4-0 loss to New Jersey.
Lightning vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Tampa Bay is 52-49-5-7 all-time against New York
- The Lightning are averaging 3.53 goals per game
- New York is 18-17-3 at home
- Tampa Bay is allowing 2.6 goals per game
- The Rangers are averaging 3 goals per game
- The Lightning are 17-18-4 on the road
- New York is allowing 3.02 goals per game
Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers: Preview
Tampa Bay is on a two-game losing streak but is firmly in second place in the Atlantic. The Bolts are led by Nikita Kucherov who has 112 points, Brandon Hagel has 82 points, Brayden Point has 76 points and Jake Guentzel has 71 points.
The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is 36-20-3 with a 2.16 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against the Rangers, he's 6-8-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .910 SV%.
New York, meanwhile, is unlikely to make the playoffs as the Rangers are six points back of a playoff spot. New York will start Igor Shesterkin, who is 25-27-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he's 6-2-1 with a 2.32 GAA and a .925 SV%.
The Rangers are led by Artemi Panarin, who has 82 points, Adam Fox has 56 points, Vincent Trocheck has 52 points, and Mika Zibanejad has 51 points.
Lightning vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction
Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite while New York is a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Lightning still have a chance to win the Atlantic, but it seems likely they will finish second and play either the Panthers or the Sens. New York, meanwhile, likely needs to win out to make the playoffs.
Tampa Bay has struggled on the road this season, but this is a good spot for the Bolts to get the win. The Rangers have been struggling to score and Vasilevskiy will shut the door to get Tampa a big win here.
Prediction: Lightning 3, Rangers 1.
Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML (-142)
Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+110)
Tip 3: Brandon Hagel 3+ shots on goal (+105)
