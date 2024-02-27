Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning (32-23-5), riding a four-game road winning streak, will face the Philadelphia Flyers (30-22-7) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay won 4-1 on the road against the Devils in their previous game on February 25. Meanwhile, Philadelphia's last game, on February 25, was a 7-6 loss to the Penguins.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning averages 3.40 goals per game, with a 29.3% success rate on their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning concede 3.35 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with 38 goals and 64 assists. Brandon Hagel has contributed 22 goals with 36 assists and Brayden Point has netted 30 goals and added 32 assists. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 20-14-0 with a 2.95 GAA and a .897 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.93 goals per game and boast a power play success rate of 13.2%.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 27 goals and 27 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 21 goals and 14 assists. Tyson Foerster contributed 13 goals and 12 assists. Samuel Ersson boasts a 16-11-4 record in goal, maintaining a 2.56 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 123 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Lightning have an overall record of 59-55-8-1 against the Flyers.

In faceoffs, the Lightning have a 51.1% win rate, while the Flyers have a 49.4% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Lightning boast an 80.4% success rate, while the Flyers are at 86.1%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and prediction

This season, Tampa Bay has flourished as the favorite, posting a 20-12 record in such games. In addition, the Lightning have won 17 of 25 games with odds less than -121, indicating a 54.8% chance of winning this game.

On the other side, the Flyers have often played as underdogs, with 42 such instances this season. Despite this, Philadelphia has secured 19 upset wins, accounting for 45.2% of their underdog matchups.

When listed with odds of +101 or longer, the Flyers hold a 15-20 record, and they enter this game with a calculated 49.8% chance of victory.

Prediction: Lightning 5-3 Flyers

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Joel Farabee to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

