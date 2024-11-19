Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, predictions and odds | November 19, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off wins as Tampa Bay (9-6-1) shut out New Jersey 4-0 on Saturday, while Pittsburgh (7-10-3) defeated San Jose 4-3 on Saturday.

Lightning vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key stats

Tampa Bay is 45-53-5-4 all-time against Pittsburgh

The Lightning are averaging 3.56 goals per game

Pittsburgh is 4-4-1 at home

Tampa Bay is allowing 2.8 goals per game

The Penguins are averaging 2.7 goals per game

The Bolts are 3-5 on the road

Pittsburgh is allowing 3.9 goals per game

Trending

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview

Tampa Bay is on a two-game winning streak after beating the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets. The Bolts will get Brayden Point back in the lineup from injury.

Tampa Bay is led by Nikita Kucherov who has 26 points, Jake Guentzel and Brandon Hagel with 17 points, while Anthony Cirelli and Victor Hedman have 16 points.

The Lightning will start Andrei Vasilevskiy who is 8-5-1 with a 2.15 GAA and a .920 SV%. In his career against Pittsburgh, he's 10-7-1 with a 3.18 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday. The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby who has 19 points, Evgeni Malkin with 19 points and Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell with 11 points.

The Penguins are expected to start Alex Nedeljkovic who is 3-3-3 with a 3.17 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Tampa Bay, he is 3-2-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Lightning vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

Tampa Bay is a -155 favorite while Pittsburgh is a +130 underdog. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Lightning have been playing well as of late and will have a big boost with Point's return. Vasilevskiy is also looking like his old self and should be able to limit the Penguins offense.

Pittsburgh has been struggling this season and the Lightning offense should be able to score plenty and cruise to a win.

Prediction: Lightning 4, Penguins 2.

Lightning vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay ML (-155)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-108)

Tip 3: Jake Guentzel 3+ shots on goal (-150)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback