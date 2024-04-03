Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 3rd 2024 

One of the most anticipated games is upon us, as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in what appears to be a knockout game for both teams. Two sides vying for a playoff berth will be aiming for a victory to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: HNIC, Sportsnet

Live Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 630 CHED AM and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview:

(41-26-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be playing their direct competitor for a playoff spot. They would like to brush past their defeat against the 4-2 Detroit Red Wings and start afresh against the third-placed Maple Leafs.

Tampa Bay Lightning key players and injuries:

The Lightning go into this all-important game missing two of their key players, goaltender Jonas Johansson and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

While the attacking front has been stable because of the incredible season, Nikita Kucherov has scored 42 goals and provided 85 assists in 73 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview:

(43-22-9, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are coming off three consecutive victories, including a 6-3 thrashing of the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs are currently six points adrift of the Tampa Bay Lightning and will be hoping to extend that lead in their upcoming battle.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries:

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to miss their key players due to their ongoing injury crisis: Mitch Marner, Timothy Liljegren, Calle Jarnkrok, Joel Edmundson, Matt Murray and John Klingberg.

On the attacking front, the formidable duo of Auston Matthews and William Nylander has been outperforming all attacking duos this season, with both players contributing 95+ points individually.

While Auston Matthews has a slight edge going into this game with 98 points, he will be hopeful to make it 100 points and secure a playoff spot for the Maple Leafs come Wednesday.