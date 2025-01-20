  • home icon
  • Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | January 20, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Jan 20, 2025 20:17 GMT
Jan 18, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with his teammates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena this Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM EST.

The Lightning (25-16-3) have three wins in their last four games. The side have looked increasingly confident about their form over the last few weeks. The Maple Leafs (29-16-2), meanwhile, sit seven points above their next opponent as they lead the Atlantic Division halfway through the regular season.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 20
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • TV Broadcast: NHLN, Prime, TVAS, FDSNSUN
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
The Lightning have looked dangerous on the attack over the last few games. They have managed to score nine goals in their last two outings. The side were struggling to score goals at the start of the campaign but seem to have turned that around now and look like a promising attack each time they go into the opposition's half.

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Erik Cernak and Janis Moser are both sidelined for the Lightning due to their ongoing injury concerns. The return date for the pair is yet to be determined.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
The Maple Leafs go from strength to strength with each passing game. The side won yet another impressive outing against the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs scored seven goals in their 7-3 victory over the Canadiens and will look to add more goals to their tally against the Lightning.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

John Tavares, Calle Jarnkrok, Jani Hakanpaa, and Anthony Stolarz are all currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Lightning and Maple Leafs key players

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 64 points, while William Nylander follows with 48. For the Lightning, Nikita Kucherov continues his impressive season yet again, scoring 68 points so far. Having scored 21 goals and provided 48 assists, the forward is looking likely to reach the 100-point mark in the first quarter of this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
