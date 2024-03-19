Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 19th 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning (36-25-6) will take on the Vegas Golden Knights (36-24-7) at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN1, SNE, SNO and SCRIPPS.

Vegas secured a 3-1 win at home against the New Jersey Devils in its last outing on Sunday, March 17. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay secured a 5-3 win on the road against the Florida Panthers in its last game on Saturday, March 16.

Expand Tweet

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

The Golden Knights average 3.16 goals per game, with a 19.0% success rate on their penalty play opportunities, and defensively, they concede 2.96 goals per game.

Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 37 goals and 21 assists, followed by William Karlsson with 24 goals and 22 assists. Ivan Barbashev has contributed with 14 goals and 21 assists. Anthony Mantha has 21 goals and 14 assists.

In goal, Adin Hill is 17-9-2 with a 2.60 goals against average and a save percentage of .917, conceding 73 goals on 875 shots faced.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are scoring 3.46 goals per game, with a success rate of 28.9% on their power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning are conceding 3.36 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 39 goals, an impressive 74 assists and 114 points. Brandon Hagel has contributed 23 goals and 39 assists, while Brayden Point has netted 36 goals and added 37 assists.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 24-16-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 11 times.

The Lightning are 59-56-8-1 against the Golden Knights.

In faceoffs, the Lightning have a 51.4% win rate, while the Golden Knights have a 49.5% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Lightning have an 81.2% success rate, while the Golden Knights are at 80.8%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

This season, Vegas has won 23 out of 43 games as the odds favorite and 20 of 33 games with odds shorter than -135, giving them a 57.4% chance of winning this game.

In contrast, the Lightning have been listed as underdogs 27 times this season and defeated their opponents 11 times. Tampa Bay has a 7-6 record when playing with odds of +115 or greater, giving them a 46.5% probability of winning tonight.

Prediction: Lightning 4-3 Golden Knights

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Lightning to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Jonathan Marchessault can score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Vegas Golden Knights Tampa Bay Lightning 0 votes View Discussion