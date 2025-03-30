Tavares scores twice, special teams shine, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 3-1 over LA Kings

The Toronto Maple Leafs reclaimed the top spot in the Atlantic Division with a 3-1 win over the LA Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night. The Leafs trailed 1-0 heading into the third period, but then erupted for three unanswered goals in the final frame to nab the two points.

John Tavares led the way with a power play and empty-net goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Captain Auston Matthews had the other tally, a shorthanded marker to tie the game less than a minute into the third period. Meanwhile, Alex Laferriere got his 16th of the season for the LA Kings.

Here are three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the LA Kings on Saturday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over LA Kings

#3 Stolarz solid in goal

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was solid in the crease. He stopped 35 of 36 shots on the night. Stolarz’s outing was crucial as Joseph Woll surrendered six goals in the Leafs last game against the San Jose Sharks.

For Stolarz, a great start like Saturday’s win against the Kings is crucial in keeping the Leafs atop the Atlantic Division, but also providing the team with the confidence needed to go out there and play hard. Knowing they have a solid goalie behind them gives the Leafs the confidence to pull out comeback wins like Saturday night’s effort.

#2 Special teams shine

The Toronto Maple Leafs picked a tremendous time for the special teams to shine. For starters, Auston Matthews’ 29th goal of the season was a shorthanded beauty that tied the game 55 seconds into the third period.

Here’s a look:

Matthews initially broke up a pass at the Leafs’ blue line, getting a breakaway. However, he missed the shot, but stayed with the rebound. Jake McCabe picked up the loose puck and dished a nifty pass to Matthews, who buried a wrister for the tying goal.

Later, John Tavares scored his 33rd goal of the season on the power play, with Matthews picking up an assist on the goal. Let’s take a look:

Matthews took the first shot, with Kings’ goalie Darcy Kuemper making the save. Afterward, Tavares popped the rebound home as he stood at the side of the net completely unimpeded. The goal, a product of the Kings defensive breakdown on the 4-on-3 power play, allowed Tavares to notch the game-winner.

#1 Tavares scored twice

In addition to his power play game-winner, John Tavares scored his second of the night, getting an empty-netter to seal the win.

Here’s a look:

Tavares wrestled the puck away from a Kings player to deposit the puck in the back of the net. In the play, Mitch Marner got his 90th point of the season, sealing the victory for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Sunday night as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center in the final game of their California trip.

