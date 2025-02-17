Team Canada lineup today: Canada's projected lineup against Finland for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

Canada is set to take on Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday at 1 p.m. ETS. Canada is coming off a 3-1 loss to the USA and it needs to beat Finland in regulation to confirm its progress to the championship game. Ahead of the pivotal game, here are Canada's projected lines.

Canada's Projected Lines in 4 Nations Face-Off

Forwards

Sam Reinhart - Connor McDavid - Mitch Marner

Sidney Crosby - Nathan MacKinnon - Mark Stone

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point

Brad Marchand - Sam Bennett - Seth Jarvis

Although this is what the projected lines are expected to look like, if Canada is struggling, coach Jon Cooper will shuffle the lines. These lines may not even last a full period, as Canada needs to start strong and if it doesn't, the lines will be shuffled.

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey - Colton Parayko

Thomas Harley - Drew Doughty

The big question for Canada's blue line is whether Cale Makar will play who missed USA's game due to an illness.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play tomorrow,” he said. “I just got to make sure I feel right, body and everything-wise and go from there. ... I feel good. I got to make sure I'm feeling every day a little bit better, and that's what I've been trying to do."

Makar should be in the lineup, while Harley who came in on short notice, played well and should remain in the lineup for Travis Sanheim.

Goalies

Adin Hill

Jordan Binnington

Canada coach Jon Cooper wouldn't confirm its starting goalie, which could signal a change in net, so Hill will likely start.

Hill is 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 SV% with Vegas this season.

Canada vs Finland: Preview

Canada is a -440 favorite, while Finland is a +340 underdog, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Canada needs to win in regulation to advance to the championship game, and it should start strong here. Team Canada's offense will be much better to get a big win against Finland.

Prediction: Canada 4, Finland 2.

