  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Team Canada lineup today: Canada's projected lineup against Finland for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

Team Canada lineup today: Canada's projected lineup against Finland for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 17, 2025 14:40 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Image Source: Imagn

Canada is set to take on Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday at 1 p.m. ETS. Canada is coming off a 3-1 loss to the USA and it needs to beat Finland in regulation to confirm its progress to the championship game. Ahead of the pivotal game, here are Canada's projected lines.

Ad

Canada's Projected Lines in 4 Nations Face-Off

Forwards

  • Sam Reinhart - Connor McDavid - Mitch Marner
  • Sidney Crosby - Nathan MacKinnon - Mark Stone
  • Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
  • Brad Marchand - Sam Bennett - Seth Jarvis

Although this is what the projected lines are expected to look like, if Canada is struggling, coach Jon Cooper will shuffle the lines. These lines may not even last a full period, as Canada needs to start strong and if it doesn't, the lines will be shuffled.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Defense

  • Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  • Josh Morrissey - Colton Parayko
  • Thomas Harley - Drew Doughty

The big question for Canada's blue line is whether Cale Makar will play who missed USA's game due to an illness.

"I'm going to do everything I can to play tomorrow,” he said. “I just got to make sure I feel right, body and everything-wise and go from there. ... I feel good. I got to make sure I'm feeling every day a little bit better, and that's what I've been trying to do."
Ad

Makar should be in the lineup, while Harley who came in on short notice, played well and should remain in the lineup for Travis Sanheim.

Goalies

  • Adin Hill
  • Jordan Binnington

Canada coach Jon Cooper wouldn't confirm its starting goalie, which could signal a change in net, so Hill will likely start.

Hill is 20-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .900 SV% with Vegas this season.

Canada vs Finland: Preview

Canada is a -440 favorite, while Finland is a +340 underdog, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Ad

Canada needs to win in regulation to advance to the championship game, and it should start strong here. Team Canada's offense will be much better to get a big win against Finland.

Prediction: Canada 4, Finland 2.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी