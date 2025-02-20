Team Canada lineup today: Canada's projected lineup against USA for 4 Nations Face-Off final | Feb. 20, 2025

Tonight, Team Canada will look to avenge their loss to Team USA when the two sides face off in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off. After picking up an OT win over Sweden in their opening game and falling to Team USA in their second game, Team Canada clinched a spot in the finals with a win over Finland.

Now, the team will look to retake its place atop the global stage in the final of the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off. This time, the team is expected to have defenceman Cale Makar in action after his absence in Canada's first game against the US.

Team Canada projected lines

Forwards

Brayden Point - Connor McDavid - Mark Stone Sidney Crosby - Nathan MacKinnon - Sam Reinhart Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Mitch Marner Brad Marchand - Sam Bennett - Travis Konecny

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Josh Morrissey - Colton Parayko Travis Sanheim - Drew Doughty

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Powerplay

Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid Mark Stone, Brayden Point, Mitch Marner, Travis Konecny, Josh Morrissey

Penalty Kill

Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Devon Toews, Colton Parayko Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, Travis Sanheim, Drew Doughty

Team Canada's Cale Makar praises Team USA ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final

While Canada sits atop the global stage, with more gold medals in international hockey competition than any other team, Team USA has been on a tear in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

After sitting out Team Canada's first game against Team USA, Cale Makar offered his insight on why the US team has been so impressive, chalking it up to their neutral zone play.

Canada coach Jon Cooper revealed to Elliotte Friedman this week that Makar would be good to go for Thursday's final.

“The U.S. is such a skilled team,” Makar said (via NHL.com). “In that game especially [Saturday], they supported each other so well on the ice and then kind of broke us down in the neutral zone and then were able to get odd-man rushes a couple times. Those are just little things that we’ve got to maybe clean up.”

Throughout the 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA has repeatedly led their opponents in hits, while Canada has been outplayed physically.

Only time will tell whether or not his return gives Canada the push they need to avenge their previous loss to Team USA. However, given the difference in physical play between the two teams, the addition of Makar could bolster Canada's defense in a big way.

