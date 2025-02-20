Team Canada vs Team USA: 4 Nations Face-Off Final Game Preview, predictions and odds | February 20, 2025

The 4 Nations Face-Off will conclude on Thursday (Jan. 20) at the TD Garden in Boston when Team Canada will take on Team USA. The puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Canada punched its ticket to the championship game with a 5-3 win over Finland. The USA lost its final game to Sweden, but they had already advanced to the finals. This is a rematch of their round-robin game which the USA won 3-1.

Canada vs. USA: Preview

Canada played Finland well, except for the final few minutes when Finland made the game enjoyable. Team Canada will have Cale Makar in the lineup, which is a big boost as he missed the game against the USA due to illness.

Team Canada is also fired up to rematch Team USA.

"We're out there playing for a flag, not the cameras," Brandon Hagel said, via NHL.com. "That's the part of Canada we have in [the dressing room]. We don't need to initiate anything. We don't need any group chats going on. We're going out there playing our game, giving it everything and, like I said, doing it for our country. We're just going to play as hard as we can and do it for the flag."

Canada will once again start Jordan Binnington, who has started every game. He's gone 2-1 in the tournament with a 2.60 GAA and a .892 SV%.

Team USA, meanwhile, does have the injury bug. Charlie McAvoy will miss the championship game, which is a tough loss given how well he played against Canada. Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and Auston Matthews are all dealing with minor injuries.

USA will start Connor Hellebuyck, who has been dominant in this tournament. Hellebuyck is 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .957 SV%.

Canada vs. USA: Odds & Prediction

Canada and the USA are -110 as the game is a pick'em with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

In the round-robin game, there were three fights in nine seconds to start Canada vs. USA. That likely won't be the case here, but the intensity will still be high.

Makar's return for Canada on the ice is significant, whereas McAvoy's absence is a major setback for the USA. This game is expected to be close, but Canada and the USA are closely matched. Ultimately, Canada's superior talent will lead them to victory here.

Prediction: Canada 3, USA 2.

Canada vs. USA: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Canada ML (-110)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-130)

