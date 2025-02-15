Team Finland lineup today: Finland's projected lineup against Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 15, 2025 

Today, Team Finland will look to make the jump into the win column after a lopsided loss to Team USA in its opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Ad

With just two games left on the team's schedule, Finland will need to find its rhythm if it wants to have any hope of making a run at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off trophy.

Currently, the team is sitting at the bottom of the standings with 0 points, while Sweden sits ahead with one point after an OT loss against Canada. With a win today, Finland could make a jump in the standings.

Ad

Trending

Team Finland's projected lines

Note: Lines based on Wednesday's practice, and are subject to change

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Aleksander Barkov - Mikko Rantanen Roope Hintz - Sebastian Aho - Patrik Laine Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Mikael Granlund Teuvo Teravainen - Erik Haula - Joel Armia

Defense

Niko Mikkola - Esa Lindell Olli Maatta - Henri Jokiharju Urho Vaakanainen - Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Sebastian Aho, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Patrik Laine, Aleksander Barkov Artturi Lehkonen, Anton Lundell, Teuvo Teravainen, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell

Ad

Penalty Kill

Aleksander Barkov, Teuvo Teravainen, Niko Mikkola, Esa Lindell Anton Lundell, Joel Armia, Urho Vaakanainen, Olli Maatta

Looking at the odds for today's game, as well as Team Finland's odds of going all the way in the 4 Nations Face-Off

Heading into the game between Team Finland and Team Sweden, the Swedes are sitting as slight betting favorites given how competitive their game against Canada was.

Ad

On FanDuel, Sweden is a -200 favorite, while Finland is a +162 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Sweden is a -198 favorite, while Finland is a +164 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $198 bet on Sweden to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on Finland as the underdog could win $164.

Meanwhile, in the 4 Nations Face-Off betting odds, Finland is sitting in last place with +2500 odds to win on FanDuel and +2200 odds to win on DraftKings. If these lines hold up, a $100 bet on Finland could win $2500 on FanDuel, or $2200 on DraftKings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles