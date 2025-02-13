Team Finland lineup tonight: Finland's projected lineup against USA for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 13, 2025

Tonight, Finland and Team USA will collide in what will be the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament for both teams. After Canada and Sweden kicked off the start of the tournament on Wednesday, Team USA and Finland will keep the action rolling tonight as both teams look to make a statement in the opening game.

While Team USA has been favored to win the tournament alongside Canada, Finland has shown at the juniors that it can rise to the occasion and give tough teams a run for their money. Given that, it will be interesting to see whether the stars of the NHL can do the same.

Finland's projected lines

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Aleksander Barkov - Mikko Rantanen Roope Hintz - Sebastian Aho - Patrik Laine Teuvo Teravainen - Erik Haula - Joel Armia Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Mikael Granlund

Defense

Niko Mikkola - Esa Lindell Jusso Valimaki - Olli Maatta Urho Vaakainen - Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Sebastian Aho, Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, Patrik Laine, Aleksander Barkov Artturi Lehkonen, Anton Lundell, Teuvo Teravainen, Mikael Granlund, Esa Lindell

Penalty Kill

Aleksander Barkov, Teuvo Teravainen, Esa Lindell, Niko Mikkola Anton Lundell, Joel Armia, Juuso Valimaki, Olli Maatta

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between Finland and Team USA as well as upcoming games on Finland's schedule for the rest of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

Heading into tonight's game, bettors seem to be backing Team USA to get the win.

On FanDuel, Team USA is a -335 favorite, while the Finns are +265 underdogs. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Team USA is a -340 favorite, while the Finns are +270 underdogs.

Based on the latest odds, it would take a $340 bet on the US to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on the Finns as the underdogs would win $270.

Following tonight's game, the Finns will be back in action again on Saturday when the team collides with Sweden at 1 p.m. EST. The team will then wrap up the round-robin stage of competition on Monday when it collides with Canada.

Depending on whether or not they make it to the finals, that will either be the end of the Finns' 4 Nations Face-Off run or they'll be back in action on Feb. 20 for the championship game.

