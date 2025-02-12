Team Sweden lineup tonight: Sweden's projected lineup against Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 12, 2025

Tomorrow, the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off will kick off from Montreal and Boston, with Sweden and Canada set to collide in the opening game. The tournament will take place from Feb. 12-20, with Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States all competing for a championship trophy.

The players are eager to win for their countries, setting the stage for what's expected to be a thrilling tournament. With less than a day to go before the opening game, both coaches are finalizing their respective lines.

Gustav Forsling is ill and didn't participate in Monday's practice. However, the hope is that he'll be ready to go before the team's second game if he misses Wednesday's game against Canada.

According to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti, who is on hand in Montreal, Sweden's lines at practice on Tuesday are as follows:

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Elias Pettersson - Adrian Kempe Rickard Rakell - Mika Zibanejad - William Nylander Jesper Bratt - Joel Eriksson Ek - Lucas Raymond Viktor Arvidsson - Elias Lindholm - Gustav Nyquist

Defense

Victor Hedman - Jonas Brodin Rasmus Dahlin - Rasmus Andersson Mattias Ekholm - Erik Karlsson

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson Linus Ullmark

Powerplay

Filip Forsberg, Mika Zibanejad, Lucas Raymond, William Nylander, Rasmus Dahlin Rickard Rakell, Elias Pettersson, Adrian Kempe, Victor Hedman, Jesper Bratt

Penalty Kill

Joel Eriksson Ek, Mika Zibanejad, Victor Hedman, Mattias Ekholm Elias Lindholm, Jesper Bratt, Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Andersson

Looking at the odds for the opening 4 Nations Face-Off game between Canada and Sweden, as well as Sweden's schedule for the remainder of the tournament

Heading into the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tomorrow, bettors are backing Canada to get the win.

On FanDuel, Canada is a -250 favorite while Sweden is a +202 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Canada is a -238 favorite, while on the flip side, the Swedes are +195 underdogs.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $238 bet on Canada as the favorite to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $100 bet on the Swedes could win $195.

Following tonight's game, the team will be back in action on Saturday for an all-nordic game against Finland. The team will fly to Boston, where they'll face off with the United States on Monday, Feb. 17, at the TD Garden.

Based on standings after the round-robin games, the two leading teams will collide in a championship game on Thursday, Feb. 20.

