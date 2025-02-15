Team Sweden lineup tonight: Sweden's projected lineup against Finland for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 15, 2025 

Tonight, Team Sweden and Team Finland will collide in an all-nordic battle at the 4 Nations Face-Off. After a narrow loss to Canada in the opening game, Sweden will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament. On the flip side, Finland will be looking to find their rhythm after a blowout loss against Team USA.

With just two more games to go, including tonight's contest, both teams will be looking to make a statement.

Team Sweden projected lines

Note: Lines based on Wednesday's morning skate, and are subject to change

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Elias Pettersson - Adrian Kempe Rickard Rakell - Mika Zibanejad - William Nylander Jesper Bratt - Joel Eriksson Ek - Lucas Raymond Viktor Arvidsson - Elias Lindholm - Gustav Nyquist

Defense

Victor Hedman - Jonas Brodin Mattias Ekholm - Erik Karlsson Gustav Forsling - Rasmus Dahlin

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Linus Ullmark

Powerplay

Joel Eriksson Ek, Mika Zibanejad, Lucas Raymond, William Nylander, Victor Hedman Rickard Rakell, Elias Pettersson, Jesper Bratt, Filip Forsberg, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill

Joel Eriksson Ek, Mika Zibanejad, Victor Hedman, Jonas Brodin Elias Lindholm, Jesper Bratt, Mattias Ekholm, Gustav Forsling

Latest odds to win the 4 Nations Face-Off, as well as Team Sweden's upcoming schedule

Following a narrow OT loss to Canada in the opening game of the tournament, Sweden is holding steady in third place on the 4 Nations Face-Off betting odds.

On FanDuel, Team Sweden has +600 odds to win, while the United States sits in first place with +100 odds. Team Canada sits in second with +150 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Sweden is still in third place, but the odds are set at +650.

Based on the latest lines, a $100 bet on Sweden via FanDuel could win $600 ($700 total) if Sweden can go all the way.

Following tonight's game, action will shift from the Bell Centre in Montreal to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with all four teams set to play their final games on Monday with Canada and Finland set to collide and Sweden and the US set to face-off.

Finally, the championship game will take place on Thursday with action airing on ESPN.

