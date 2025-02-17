  • home icon
  • Team Sweden lineup tonight: Sweden's projected lineup against USA for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 17, 2025 14:01 GMT
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Finland v Sweden - Source: Getty
Team Sweden is back in action tonight during the 4 Nations Face-Off. It will conclude round-robin play today against Team USA, who is the lone unbeaten in 4 Nations play. Sweden has lost both games of this tournament.

The Swedes have not sustained any major injuries ahead of today's contest at 8 p.m. EST in Boston. They should have the full lineup they selected for the tournament available.

With that in mind, this should be how they form their lines. Note that this is subject to change ahead of the puck drop at TD Garden:

Forwards:

  1. Filip Forsberg - Elias Pettersson - Adrian Kempe
  2. Rickard Rakell - Mika Zibanejad - William Nylander
  3. Jesper Bratt - Joel Eriksson Ek - Lucas Raymond
  4. Viktor Arvidsson - Elias Lindholm - Gustav Nyquist
Defense Pairs:

  1. Victor Hedman - Jonas Brodin
  2. Mattias Ekholm - Erik Karlsson
  3. Gustav Forsling - Rasmus Dahlin

Goaltenders:

  • Filip Gustavsson
  • Linus Ullmark

Powerplay Units:

  1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Mika Zibanejad, Lucas Raymond, William Nylander, Victor Hedman
  2. Rickard Rakell, Elias Pettersson, Jesper Bratt, Filip Forsberg, Erik Karlsson

Penalty Kill Lines:

  1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Mika Zibanejad, Victor Hedman, Jonas Brodin
  2. Elias Lindholm, Jesper Bratt, Mattias Ekholm, Gustav Forsling

Sweden lost its opener in overtime to Canada 4-3. It then lost its second game to Finland in overtime, again by a score of 4-3.

Odds for tonight's Team Sweden game and a look at what's next

Team Sweden is the underdog tonight. The odds expect the Swedes to remain winless against Team USA. Here are the full odds, per USA Today:

  • USA is -200 on the moneyline.
  • Sweden is +165 to win outright.
  • The puck line is USA-1.5, and that is +125.
  • Sweden is -150 to cover the line.
  • The total is six goals.
  • The over is +100 and the under is -120.
Team Sweden cannot advance after tonight&#039;s game (Imagn)
At 0-2, Sweden has very little chance of advancing to the finals. It can only qualify it it beats the US in regulation and the Canada-Finland games ends in overtime or a shootout.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
