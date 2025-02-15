Team United States lineup tonight: USA's projected lineup against Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 15, 2025

Team United States will collide with Team Canada on Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown between the top two teams at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

After a narrow overtime win over Sweden in the opening game of the tournament, Canada will look to keep the momentum rolling. Meanwhile, on the flip side, Team United States will be looking to build on a dominant win against Finland in its opening game of the competition.

With Team USA looking to win in honor of Johnny Gaudreau and Canada aiming to cement its place atop the international hockey ladder, both teams are eager to raise the first 4 Nations Face-Off trophy.

Team United States projected lines

Note: Lines based on Thursday's morning skate and are subject to change

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Jack Eichel - Matthew Tkachuk Jake Guentzel - Auston Matthews - Jack Hughes Brady Tkachuk - JT Miller - Matt Boldy Brock Nelson - Vincent Trocheck - Dylan Larkin

Defense

Zach Werenski - Charlie McAvoy Jaccob Slavin - Adam Fox Noah Hanifin - Brock Faber

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Jake Guentzel, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Adam Fox Brady Tkachuk, Matt Boldy, Kyle Connor, Jack Hughes, Zach Werenski

Penalty Kill

Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Jaccob Slavin, Charlie McAvoy Brock Nelson, Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin, Brock Faber

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between Team United States and Team Canada

Heading into tonight's game between Team United States and Team Canada, bettors seem to be pretty split regarding who they think will get the win.

On both FanDuel and DraftKings, odds are split right down the middle, with -110 odds for both teams. Based on the current lines, it would take a $110 bet on either team to win $100. However, given how close these lines are at the time of publication, they could shift as we get closer to puck drop.

Following tonight's game, Team USA will be back in action on Monday when it faces off with Sweden. On the other hand, Canada will collide with Finland to wrap up the round-robin stage of the tournament.

The top two teams will then collide in the championship game on Thursday, which is set to take place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

