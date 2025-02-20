Team USA lineup today: USA's projected lineup against Canada for 4 Nations Face-Off final | Feb. 20, 2025

Tonight, Team USA will look to complete its sweep of Team Canada when the two sides collide in the finals of the 4 Nations Face-Off. After picking up a dominant win against Finland in their opening game, Team USA was able to make it 2-0 against Canada to clinch a spot in the finals.

Now, as the team looks to win it all for US Hockey legend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the team will be up against Canada, the winningest country in international hockey.

After missing USA's final round robin game against Canada, there was some skepticism surrounding whether or not Brady Tkachuk would be healthy to play in the finals. According to US coach Mike Sullivan, who spoke with media members on Tuesday, he's expecting to have his roster at full strength for the finals.

Team USA projected lines

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Jack Eichel - Matthew Tkachuk Jake Guentzel - Auston Matthews - Jack Hughes Brady Tkachuk - JT Miller - Matt Boldy Brock Nelson - Vincent Trocheck - Dylan Larkin

Defense

Jaccob Slavin - Brock Faber Zach Werenski - Jake Sanderson Noah Hanifin - Adam Fox

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck Jake Oettinger

Powerplay

Chris Kreider, Jake Guentzel, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, Zach Werenski Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Larkin, Matt Boldy, Jack Hughes, Adam Fox

Penalty Kill

Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Jaccob Slavin, Brock Faber Dylan Larkin, Brock Nelson, Noah Hanifin, Jake Sanderson

Looking at the odds for tonight's Team USA vs Team Canada 4 Nations Face-Off final

Heading into tonight's game between Team USA and Team Canada, bettors are split right down the middle.

At the time of publication, odds are dead even on FanDuel, with both teams having -110 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, the odds are nearly even, with -112 odds for the US and -108 odds for Canada.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $112 bet on the US to win $100 on DraftKings, while a $108 bet on Canada could win $100. In the case of FanDuel, a $110 bet on either team could win $100, in addition to the original bet.

Note: Payout figures are in addition to winning back the original bet.

Following tonight's game, NHL action will resume on Saturday, with 14 games scheduled to take place throughout the day as the Stanley Cup Playoff race continues.

Teams will have between then and April 17 to clinch a playoff berth, before postseason action begins in the second half of the month of April.

