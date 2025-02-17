  • home icon
  Team USA lineup tonight: America's projected lineup against Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

Team USA lineup tonight: America’s projected lineup against Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Feb 17, 2025 13:07 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn
Team USA lineup tonight: America's projected lineup against Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025 (Image Credit: Imagn)

Team USA has gotten off to a dominant start at the 4 Nations Face-Off. It is undefeated and has hardly allowed either opponent it faced to get into the game. Its offense has been high-octane and the defense has shut down even the opposition's best.

Matthew Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury in the win last time out, and his status is up in the air. However, the forward did not express concern and does expect to be in the lineup tonight. His status should be monitored, though.

US coach Mike Sullivan said, via NHL:

“Right now, he’s being evaluated by our doctors. That’s all I can offer. We’ll make decisions that we think is best for Matthew and we think is best for our team. Right now, I don’t have a lot of information to go on, so it’s hard for me to give you more.”
also-read-trending Trending

Despite that injury, this is what the Team USA line should look like against Sweden. Please note that it can change before the puck drop today at 8 p.m. EST:

Forwards

  1. Kyle Connor - Jack Eichel - Matthew Tkachuk
  2. Jake Guentzel - Auston Matthews - Jack Hughes
  3. Brady Tkachuk - JT Miller - Matt Boldy
  4. Brock Nelson - Vincent Trocheck - Dylan Larkin

Defense

  1. Zach Werenski - Charlie McAvoy
  2. Jaccob Slavin - Adam Fox
  3. Noah Hanifin - Brock Faber
Goalies

  • Connor Hellebuyck
  • Jake Oettinger

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Tkachuk, Jake Guentzel, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Adam Fox
  2. Brady Tkachuk, Matt Boldy, Kyle Connor, Jack Hughes, Zach Werenski

Penalty Kill

  1. Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Jaccob Slavin, Charlie McAvoy
  2. Brock Nelson, Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin, Brock Faber

USA dominated Finland 6-1 and beat Canada 3-1. This is its first bout with Sweden in the 4 Nations.

Odds for tonight's Team USA game and a look at what's next

Team USA is favored to remain unbeaten in 4 Nations Face-Off play. Here are the full odds, per USA Today:

  • USA is -200 on the moneyline.
  • Sweden is +165 to win outright.
  • The puck line is USA-1.5, which is +125.
  • Sweden is -150 to cover.
  • The total is set at six goals.
  • The over is +100 and the under is -120.
Team USA plays tonight (Imagn)
Team USA plays tonight (Imagn)

This is the final matchup of the 4 Nations round-robin section, as the Americans will have played all three other nations. After tonight, the top two remaining countries will face off on Thursday for the title.

