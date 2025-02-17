Team USA lineup tonight: America’s projected lineup against Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

Team USA has gotten off to a dominant start at the 4 Nations Face-Off. It is undefeated and has hardly allowed either opponent it faced to get into the game. Its offense has been high-octane and the defense has shut down even the opposition's best.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury in the win last time out, and his status is up in the air. However, the forward did not express concern and does expect to be in the lineup tonight. His status should be monitored, though.

US coach Mike Sullivan said, via NHL:

“Right now, he’s being evaluated by our doctors. That’s all I can offer. We’ll make decisions that we think is best for Matthew and we think is best for our team. Right now, I don’t have a lot of information to go on, so it’s hard for me to give you more.”

Ad

Trending

Despite that injury, this is what the Team USA line should look like against Sweden. Please note that it can change before the puck drop today at 8 p.m. EST:

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Jack Eichel - Matthew Tkachuk Jake Guentzel - Auston Matthews - Jack Hughes Brady Tkachuk - JT Miller - Matt Boldy Brock Nelson - Vincent Trocheck - Dylan Larkin

Defense

Zach Werenski - Charlie McAvoy Jaccob Slavin - Adam Fox Noah Hanifin - Brock Faber

Ad

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Jake Guentzel, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Adam Fox Brady Tkachuk, Matt Boldy, Kyle Connor, Jack Hughes, Zach Werenski

Penalty Kill

Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Jaccob Slavin, Charlie McAvoy Brock Nelson, Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin, Brock Faber

USA dominated Finland 6-1 and beat Canada 3-1. This is its first bout with Sweden in the 4 Nations.

Odds for tonight's Team USA game and a look at what's next

Team USA is favored to remain unbeaten in 4 Nations Face-Off play. Here are the full odds, per USA Today:

Ad

USA is -200 on the moneyline.

Sweden is +165 to win outright.

The puck line is USA-1.5, which is +125.

Sweden is -150 to cover.

The total is set at six goals.

The over is +100 and the under is -120.

Team USA plays tonight (Imagn)

This is the final matchup of the 4 Nations round-robin section, as the Americans will have played all three other nations. After tonight, the top two remaining countries will face off on Thursday for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles