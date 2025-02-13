Team USA's lineup tonight: USA's projected lineup against Finland for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 13, 2025

Tonight, Team USA will play Finland in their opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. After Wednesday's opening game between Canada and Sweden, Team USA and Finland will continue the tournament.

Team USA is up there with Canada as one of the favorites to go all the way. With plenty of hype surrounding the team, the stage has been set for what Americans hope is a big opening game.

Team USA projected lines

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Jack Eichel - Matthew Tkachuk Jake Guentzel - Auston Matthews - Jack Hughes Matt Boldy - JT Miller - Brady Tkachuk Brock Nelson - Vincent Trocheck - Dylan Larkin

Defense

Jaccob Slavin - Adam Fox Zach Werenski - Charlie McAvoy Noah Hanifin - Brock Faber

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Powerplay

Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Adam Fox Brady Tkachuk, Jake Guentzel, Kyle Connor, Matt Boldy, Zach Werenski

Penalty Kill

Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Jaccob Slavin, Charlie McAvoy Brock Nelson, Dylan Larkin, Noah Hanifin, Brock Faber

"He's with this team" - Charlie McAvoy reveals Team USA's plan to win for Johnny Gaudreau

Tragedy struck the NHL community with the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in August. Throughout the early portion of the season, teams around the league, most notably the Blue Jackets and the Flames, held tributes in honor of the two brothers.

Now, ahead of a tournament where Johnny Gaudreau would have been selected to play for Team USA, his fellow countrymen are eager to win the 4 Nations Face-Off in his honor.

In a statement relayed by NHL.com, US defenceman Charlie McAvoy spoke about what Gaudreau means to the team, and their desire to win for him.

"We all already know what we're playing for with him and how we want to honor him. We always have him nearby and he is," the defenseman said. "He's with this team and everybody here knows him in one way or another and what he meant to USA Hockey, what he meant to the game of hockey."

Additionally, leading up to the start of the tournament, Team USA brought Johnny Gaudreau's father, Guy Gaudreau, to the team's dinner on Monday.

Guy joined three other guests of honor at the event, with US GM Bill Guerin saying that he thought it was important that Johnny's father was in attendance.

With the team's opening game right around the corner, only time will tell whether the US can overcome some stiff competition and win it all.

