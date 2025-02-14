Team USA vs Team Canada: 3 key matchups to watch out for at 4 Nations Face-Off 

Team USA will play Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. It is the most anticipated game of the tournament until the championship game.

USA and Canada won their opening games and this likely will serve as a preview of the championship game, barring any major upsets. Ahead of the game, here are three intriguing matchups to watch out for.

USA vs Canada: Matchups to watch

#1. Canada powerplay vs USA penalty kill

If USA is going to win this game, it can't take penalties against the potent Canada power play.

Canada's top power-play unit features Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Cale Makar and Sam Reinhart. It's likely one of, if not the best power play in best-on-best hockey ever. They scored quickly on their only power play against Sweden.

USA does have a good penalty kill, and have Connor Hellebuyck in net, but Canada's power play is deadly and could be an important part of the game.

#2. Tkachuk-Eichel-Tkachuk line vs Canada defense

Brady Tkachuk scored twice - Source: Imagn

USA made a change midway through the game to put Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk and Jack Eichel on a line together. Once they got put together, they found instant chemistry and dominated, as both Tkachuk brothers scored twice.

This line will be a tough one to stop for Canada's defense, as the Tkachuks are physical and will dump the puck in and hit the defenseman in the corner, while also adding some skill and the ability to score. If this line gets going, it could be a long night for Canada and its blue line.

#3. Connor Hellebuyck vs Jordan Binnington

The final matchup is simply the goaltending matchup as USA will start Connor Hellebuyck, while Canada will start Jordan Binnington.

Hellebuyck allowed a shaky goal to start, but then was dominant, while Binnington did allow three goals, but was then stellar down the stretch and in OT to help Canada get the win.

Given how close these teams match up with each other, it could come down to one save being the difference.

