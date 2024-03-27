"They need the Bud Light treatment" - NHL fans react as NHL 24 flags "Team Trump" as profanity, clears "Team Biden"

NHL 24 fans erupted on social media following a video shared by Libs of TikTok, which highlighted a contentious decision made by the developers of the beloved hockey video game. The post revealed that the game had flagged the usage of the name "Team Trump" as containing profanity, while allowing the use of "Team Biden" without issue.

This revelation sparked a wave of reactions from NHL enthusiasts across X, expressing a range of emotions from disbelief to frustration.

In response to the news, one fan expressed their frustration with a touch of sarcasm, stating,

""Trump" is profanity to the perpetually triggered. EA needs the Bud Light treatment."

Another fan simply reacted with disbelief, commenting,

"Wow. Unbelievable!!"

Some fans went beyond mere shock and expressed skepticism about the motivations behind NHL 24's decision. One fan remarked,

"They know exactly what they’re doing. This is all by design. (No pun intended!)"

Furthermore, there were those who viewed the decision as indicative of a larger trend within the gaming industry. One fan lamented,

"EA Sports has clearly gone woke. Guess they want to go out of business just like Bud Light, Disney and Planet Fitness. There’s no explanation needed from these companies at this point. We know exactly what they’re doing and they won’t change. They just have to go bankrupt."

NHL 24 March 26 Update

EA SPORTS NHL announced a new patch releasing on March 26th at 12PM EST, the second update in three weeks.

Primarily focusing on UI and art fixes, the patch aims to enhance user experience.

However, EA warns of potential server instability for up to an hour post the update. Notable gameplay adjustments include applying EASHL stamina and recovery settings to modes with line changes off, encouraging strategic energy management.

A debug text issue in World of Chel was resolved, but persistent problems like player builds and team customizations resetting remain unaddressed, disappointing some players.

Several UI fixes are implemented in Hockey Ultimate Team and HUT Rush, alongside center ice art updates for the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. Additionally, jersey updates are provided for the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Brantford Bulldogs, and Wheeling Nailers.

Players are encouraged to share feedback on gameplay updates through the NHL 24 EA Answers Forum.