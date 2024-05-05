Three things we can expect to happen with the Leafs after their loss to the Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs had an excellent regular season, with Auston Matthews scoring 69 goals and finishing third in the Atlantic Division with 102 points. However, for the fourth time since 2013, the franchise could not get past the Boston Bruins in an opening-round playoff series.

The core four, led by Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner and John Tavares, are at a crossroads. They have collected one series win since coming together in 2015-16.

Heading into the offseason, where do the Maple Leafs go from here? Let's see how things unfold in the coming days and weeks in what could be a significant offseason for the Original Six franchise.

Three things we can expect to happen with the Maple Leafs after their loss to the Bruins

#3. Brad Treliving tries to land an elite NHL goalie

Joseph Woll is the only reason Toronto got to Game 7, earning the crease after Ilya Samsonov surrendered a 3-1 series lead to the Bruins.

After re-signing with the club in the offseason, Samsonov's first-half statistics were so bad that he was demoted to the minors. It paved the way for Woll to take over as the team's number one. He didn't disappoint in his performance, but an ankle injury put him on the shelf for two months.

Samsonov won back his job, one of the key reasons the Maple Leafs collected 102 points. However, in the playoffs, he faltered, going 1-4 and losing Game 7 in overtime.

As a pending free agent, Samsonov has likely played his last game in Toronto, meaning Woll will be penciled in as a starter next season. But he's not ready for the grind of 50 to 60 starts. Thus, general manager Brad Treliving has to acquire a bona fide number-one goalie until Woll is prepared.

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs are not the only team looking for a top goalie. Thus, the bidding wars for Juuse Saros, Linus Ullmark and Jacob Markstrom will only intensify as the offseason continues.

#2. Mitch Marner and John Tavares are moved

Tavares had a solid career with the New York Islanders before coming home to the Maple Leafs as a free agent in 2018. Upon signing, he was awarded the captaincy and has been the locker room leader ever since.

However, as captain, Tavares has helped guide the team to a single playoff victory in a city where it's a Stanley Cup title or bust. Whether or not Tavares is a good leader is not up for debate. It's just that this role might not be for him anymore.

Even though there are more gifted skaters in the lineup, there's no telling if Matthews or Morgan Reilly would be better captains. However, a change in leadership may be on the horizon for the Maple Leafs. Tavares only has one season left on his deal and is not playing like someone making $11 million annually.

Meanwhile, the same could be said about Marner, a skater who has yet to crack 100 points despite trying several times. Once considered one of the game's elite passers, Marner has failed to step up in critical games.

As another player heading into the final season of his deal, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Maple Leafs take calls on the winger. They could flip him for assets and cap space instead of re-signing him.

Ultimately, their Game 7 loss to the Bruins may have ended the core four as we know it.

#1. Sheldon Keefe is let go as head coach

The Maple Leafs were going to fire Sheldon Keefe earlier in the season. Rumors swirled, and chatter about who could replace him was rampant. However, Keefe and the Maple Leafs stayed the course and finished the regular season with a respectable record.

However, injuries to star players like Matthews, Nylander and Woll derailed the Maple Leafs' momentum in their opening-round series. Keefe was left to put the leftover pieces together and try to salvage some wins.

However, Toronto's three wins weren't enough, and the club will not compete for the Stanley Cup for the 57th consecutive season.

Considering Toronto has Guy Boucher on the bench, a former head coach with an impressive resume, there will be changes behind in the coaching staff. Keefe could find himself relieved of his duties in the coming weeks.

Toronto will join the growing list of coaching vacancies, meaning Keefe won't be on the sidelines for long. The league's most prominent market is about to bring in a new voice for the eighth time in the salary cap era, which started in 2005.