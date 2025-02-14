Tkachuk brothers score twice, huge 3rd period and more: 3 reasons why Team USA routed Team Finland 6-1 at 4 Nations Face-Off 

Team USA routed Finland 6-1 at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal. The American squad exploded for five goals in the third period to take their opening game of the tournament.

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk each scored twice for Team USA, with Matt Boldy and Jake Guentzel adding the other tallies. Meanwhile, Henri Jokiharju got the Finns on the board with a goal at the 7:31 mark of the first period.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why Team USA routed Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Team USA routed Finland 6-1 at 4 Nations Face-Off

#3. Lethal power play

Team USA’s power play was lethal against Finland, going 2-for-4 on the night. In particular, Matthew Tkachuk’s two tallies with the man advantage were crucial in the win. Tkachuk’s first tally of the night gave the Americans a 3-1 lead.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Tkachuk’s shot floated past Finnish netminder Juuse Saros as the puck caught a deflection along the way. Tkachuk’s second power play goal of the night capped off the rout.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The easy tap-in punctuated a dominant opening win for Team USA.

#2. Huge third period

The Americans scored four times in the third period to rout the Finnish side. Team USA entered the third clinging to a 2-1 lead after Matt Boldy had given them the lead late in the second period.

Finland seemed to be hanging tough. However, a late penalty in the second carried over into the third. That’s when Team USA wasted no time in blowing the game open. Matthew Tkachuk scored 15 seconds into the third, with Jake Guentzel scoring 11 seconds later.

Brady Tkachuk capped off a disastrous three-minute span, making the game 5-1. The Americans would tack on one more to officially seal the rout.

#1. Tkachuk brothers score twice

Both Tkachuk brothers scored two goals, providing more than enough offense to power the American side over Finland. In particular, Brady Tkachuk’s first goal of the night was critical as it tied the game for the Americans midway through the first period.

Here's a look at the goal:

Tkachuk picked up his own rebound after taking a nifty feed from Boldy. The puck trickled past Saros and barely over the goal line. The goal counted, tying the game and essentially killing the momentum Finland had built up by that point.

The Americans will look to continue their winning ways as they face a powerhouse Team Canada next at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday night.

