Top 10 available NHL free agents on Day 1 of 2025 NHL free agency ft. Brock Boeser, Nikholaj Ehlers

The teams will head into the 2025-26 NHL season with hopes of improving their rosters through the addition of players.
The list of top unrestricted free agents (UFAs) features a mix of seasoned veterans and promising talents entering the NHL free agency on July 1. Meanwhile, the biggest free agent, Mitch Marner, was recently traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 UFAs up for grabs.
Top 10 available NHL free agents
10. Corey Perry (Edmonton Oilers)
Corey Perry’s 19 goals and 30 points for the Edmonton Oilers prove he’s still got game. A veteran presence on a short-term deal could be a steal (one year, $1 million AAV).
9. Jack Roslovic (New York Rangers)
Why He’s a Top Pick: With 22 goals and 39 points, Roslovic brings depth scoring to the New York Rangers. His versatility on the right wing is a big plus. His projected deal is a three-year, $4.1 million.
8. Pius Suter (Vancouver Canucks)
Suter’s 25 goals and 46 points make him a sneaky good value for the Vancouver Canucks. He’s a perfect middle-six addition. His projected deal is a four-year, $5 million.
7. Jake Allen (New Jersey Devils)
Allen is a reliable backup or tandem option with a .906 save percentage. He could stabilize goaltending for the New Jersey Devils and other teams looking for goalie options in the free market. His projected deal is a two-year, $3.5 million AAV.
6. Jonathan Drouin (Colorado Avalanche)
After a resurgence with 11 goals and 37 points, Drouin is a versatile forward for the Colorado Avalanche. His playmaking could intrigue multiple teams. His projected deal is a four-year, $9.5 million AAV.
5. Dmitry Orlov (Carolina Hurricanes)
Orlov’s defensive reliability (6 goals, 28 points) makes him a solid addition for the Carolina Hurricanes. His Stanley Cup experience adds value to the contending teams. His projected deal is a 3-year, $5.8 million AAV.
4. Mikael Granlund (San Jose Sharks)
A veteran playmaker with 22 goals and 66 points, Granlund brings leadership to the San Jose Sharks. His experience could be key for a contending team. His projected deal is a two-year, $5 million AAV.
3. Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks)
Brock Boeser’s consistent scoring (25 goals, 50 points) makes him a valuable asset for the Vancouver Canucks. His power-play prowess could elevate any team’s top line. His projected deal is a six-year, $8.5 million AAV.
2. Vladislav Gavrikov (LA Kings)
A shutdown defenseman with a knack for big minutes, Gavrikov’s availability could spark a bidding war if the Kings don’t re-sign him. His 30 points last season highlight his two-way potential. His projected deal is a seven-year, $7.6 million AAV.
1. Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg Jets)
Known for his speed and scoring touch, Ehlers has been a standout for the Winnipeg Jets. With 24 goals and 63 points in his last season, he’s a prime target for teams looking to boost their offense. His projected deal is a six-year, $8.1 million AAV.
