Top 10 available NHL free agents on Day 1 of 2025 NHL free agency ft. Brock Boeser, Nikholaj Ehlers

The teams will head into the 2025-26 NHL season with hopes of improving their rosters through the addition of players.

Ad

The list of top unrestricted free agents (UFAs) features a mix of seasoned veterans and promising talents entering the NHL free agency on July 1. Meanwhile, the biggest free agent, Mitch Marner, was recently traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 UFAs up for grabs.

Top 10 available NHL free agents

10. Corey Perry (Edmonton Oilers)

Corey Perry’s 19 goals and 30 points for the Edmonton Oilers prove he’s still got game. A veteran presence on a short-term deal could be a steal (one year, $1 million AAV).

Ad

Trending

9. Jack Roslovic (New York Rangers)

Why He’s a Top Pick: With 22 goals and 39 points, Roslovic brings depth scoring to the New York Rangers. His versatility on the right wing is a big plus. His projected deal is a three-year, $4.1 million.

8. Pius Suter (Vancouver Canucks)

Suter’s 25 goals and 46 points make him a sneaky good value for the Vancouver Canucks. He’s a perfect middle-six addition. His projected deal is a four-year, $5 million.

Ad

7. Jake Allen (New Jersey Devils)

Allen is a reliable backup or tandem option with a .906 save percentage. He could stabilize goaltending for the New Jersey Devils and other teams looking for goalie options in the free market. His projected deal is a two-year, $3.5 million AAV.

6. Jonathan Drouin (Colorado Avalanche)

After a resurgence with 11 goals and 37 points, Drouin is a versatile forward for the Colorado Avalanche. His playmaking could intrigue multiple teams. His projected deal is a four-year, $9.5 million AAV.

Ad

5. Dmitry Orlov (Carolina Hurricanes)

Orlov’s defensive reliability (6 goals, 28 points) makes him a solid addition for the Carolina Hurricanes. His Stanley Cup experience adds value to the contending teams. His projected deal is a 3-year, $5.8 million AAV.

4. Mikael Granlund (San Jose Sharks)

A veteran playmaker with 22 goals and 66 points, Granlund brings leadership to the San Jose Sharks. His experience could be key for a contending team. His projected deal is a two-year, $5 million AAV.

Ad

3. Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks)

Brock Boeser’s consistent scoring (25 goals, 50 points) makes him a valuable asset for the Vancouver Canucks. His power-play prowess could elevate any team’s top line. His projected deal is a six-year, $8.5 million AAV.

2. Vladislav Gavrikov (LA Kings)

A shutdown defenseman with a knack for big minutes, Gavrikov’s availability could spark a bidding war if the Kings don’t re-sign him. His 30 points last season highlight his two-way potential. His projected deal is a seven-year, $7.6 million AAV.

Ad

1. Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg Jets)

Known for his speed and scoring touch, Ehlers has been a standout for the Winnipeg Jets. With 24 goals and 63 points in his last season, he’s a prime target for teams looking to boost their offense. His projected deal is a six-year, $8.1 million AAV.

Also Read: Top 5 pending UFA goalies heading into NHL Free Agency ft. Jake Allen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama