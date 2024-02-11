Top 10 Stuart Skinner saves during Edmonton Oilers' 16-game win streak

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has been one of the key contributors to the team's impressive 16-game win streak.

The young netminder has been a wall for the Oilers, making crucial saves in tight games that have ultimately led to their success.

Top 10 saves Stuart Skinner made during this impressive stretch

#10. December 30, 2023, @ Los Angeles Kings

Save Percentage: .929

Minutes Played: 65

In a challenging game against the Kings, Skinner stood tall and saved 26 out of 28 shots faced.

#9. January 18, 2024, vs. Seattle Kraken

Save Percentage: .926

Minutes Played: 60

Against the Kraken, Skinner showcased his ability to control rebounds and make multiple saves in succession.

#8. January 16, 2024, vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Save Percentage: .926

Minutes Played: 60

Skinner faced a barrage of shots from the Maple Leafs but stood tall and made crucial saves. He defended against a strong Leafs' forward lineup.

#7. January 13, 2024, @ Montreal Canadiens

Save Percentage: .958

Minutes Played: 62

In an extended game against the Canadiens, Skinner displayed endurance and focus.

#6. January 9, 2024, @ Chicago Blackhawks

Save Percentage: .962

Minutes Played: 60

Facing the Blackhawks, Skinner exhibited incredible reflexes with a series of rapid saves, particularly during a penalty kill. The Blackhawks were playing in Connor Bedard's absence.

#5. January 23, 2024, vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Save Percentage: .963

Minutes Played: 60

Facing the Blue Jackets, Skinner demonstrated his ability to read the play, making crucial saves. He helped secure Oiler's 15th win.

#4. January 20, 2024, @ Calgary Flames

Save Percentage: .963

Minutes Played: 60

Skinner's performance against the Flames in the first period was remarkable. That day, he saved 26 out of 27 shots that he faced.

#3. January 27, 2024, vs. Nashville Predators

Save Percentage: .966

Minutes Played: 60

Stuart Skinner's performance against the Predators included a highlight-reel save during a penalty kill. Predators were looking tough, but Skinner helped secure the 16th win of Oiler's win streak.

#2. January 6, 2024, vs. Ottawa Senators

Save Percentage: .967

Minutes Played: 60

Stuart Skinner's stellar performance against the Senators secured a crucial win for the Oilers. Skinner completely foiled the Brady Tkachuk and Senator's hopes of securing a win that day.

#1. December 28, 2023, @ San Jose Sharks

Save Percentage: 1.000

Minutes Played: 60

Stuart Skinner recorded a perfect save percentage against the Sharks. That was his special day, and he dominated the Sharks, one of the poor teams in the NHL 2023-24 season.