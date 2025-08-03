Top 3 biggest Team Canada snubs from 2026 Olympics orientation camp ft. Darcy Kuemper

Team Canada announced the 42-man roster for its 2026 Olympics orientation camp to be held on August 26-28 in Calgary.

Ad

Saturday’s announcement was met with justifiable hype as fans were awed by the collection of All-Stars. But despite the impressive list, included, some names stood out due to their notable absence.

So, here’s a look at the three biggest snubs from Team Canada's 2026 Olympics orientation camp.

Top 3 biggest Team Canada snubs from 2026 Olympics orientation camp

#3 Dougie Hamilton

The towering defenseman combines physicality with skills at both ends of the rink - Source: Imagn

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton was a notable name absent from Team Canada’s orientation camp roster. The 32-year-old Toronto native is among the best two-way defenseman in the game.

Ad

Trending

At 6’6” and 229 pounds, he has the size to be a shutdown defenseman. But he’s also got the offensive skills to make him a threat at both ends of the ice. His veteran presence is also something that the Canadian squad could benefit from, given his nearly 850 games of NHL experience.

If injuries affect any of Canada’s current blue liners, Hamilton should be among the first to be called in to fill out the roster.

Ad

#2 Mathew Barzal

Barzal is a great playmaker who offers versatility up front - Source: Imagn

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the game today. He’s a natural passer who can also put the puck in the back of the net. Best of all, he’s a versatile forward as he can play down the middle and on the wing.

Ad

Barzal could be a solid addition to Team Canada’s middle six. Perhaps his injury-filled season last year called his inclusion into this summer’s orientation camp into question. But there’s little doubt that a fully healthy Barzal would be a fantastic option for the Canadian side.

#1 Darcy Kuemper

Kuemper is a Vezina Trophy nominee with a proven track record - Source: Imagn

Los Angeles Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper had a fabulous season in 2024-25, earning him a Vezina Trophy nomination. That’s a crucial point to consider, as Team Canada needs as much goaltending power to compete with other nations.

Ad

The Canadians lack a high-profile goaltender like Connor Hellebuyck. That’s why having someone like Kuemper, who’s got a solid track record, could be a better alternative to someone like Samuel Montembeault. Montembeault is a good netminder, but he lacks the sort of track record Kuemper has.

There is still time for Canadian management to change its mind and include Kuemper in the team’s final roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milano-Cortina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama