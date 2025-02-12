Top 3 Edmonton Oilers stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off tournament ft. Connor McDavid

When the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off begins on Wednesday, with Canada and Sweden battling it out, the Edmonton Oilers will have several players in action. After coming within arms reach of winning a Stanley Cup title last year, the team has been on a tear this season.

Top 3 Edmonton Oilers players selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn

#1: Connor McDavid (Canada)

A seven-time all-star, three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and the reigning Conn Smythe winner, Connor McDavid is expected to play on the first line for Canada on Wednesday when it takes the ice against Sweden.

While he isn't the captain, as one of the greatest players of his generation, it's no surprise that McDavid will be competing in the 4 Nations Face-Off. This season, he has logged 71 points over 49 games after four straight years of recording more than 100 points.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

#2: Mattias Ekholm (Sweden)

An NHL veteran who joined the Oilers in the second half of the 2022-23 season, Mattias Ekholm will be competing for Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. With McDavid playing for Canada, it will be interesting to see Ekholm and the Oilers captain battle it out when the two teams collide.

This year, the defenseman has logged 24 points in 54 games as Edmonton looks to make it back to the Stanley Cup finals.

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn

#3: Viktor Arvidsson (Sweden)

Viktor Arvidsson, like Ekholm, will be skating for Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. After winning gold at the 2018 World Championships in Denmark, Arvidsson will look to keep the momentum rolling as a pro.

The winger has logged 18 points in 40 games this season. Given that the forward and the defenseman play together in Edmonton, it remains to be seen if Team Sweden coach Sam Hallam will have them on the ice at the same time.

