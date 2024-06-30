Top 3 hilarious moments from the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Parade feat. Matthew Tkachuk chirps Oilers

The Florida Panthers celebrated their Stanley Cup victory with a parade on Sunday. The event held in Fort Lauderdale marked the end of a historic season for the Cats, as the team defeated the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling seven-game series.

While the raucous celebration was marked by joy and jubilation, some hilarious moments stood out amid the commotion. So, here’s a look at the three most hilarious moments captured from the Florida Panthers victory parade.

Top 3 hilarious moments from the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup parade

#3: It literally rained on the Panthers’ parade

An intense downpour hit during the Florida Panthers’ victory parade, soaking players and fans. The South Florida Sun Sentinel comically described the situation:

“The Tampa Bay Lightning could not stop the Florida Panthers on their way to their first Stanley Cup. The team surely was not going to let a little actual lightning stop them from celebrating.”

Indeed, neither rain nor lightning kept the Florida Panthers and fans from basking in the glory of a hard-fought championship. While the parade was momentarily halted, players and fans kept marching down as fans cheered their hometown heroes on.

#2: A shirtless Lomberg stole the show

Several soaked Panthers players removed their shirts as the parade proceeded down A1A in Fort Lauderdale. For instance, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky proudly displayed his physique as he hoisted the Cup for everyone to see.

But the funniest sight was forward Ryan Lomberg. A shirtless Lomberg showed off the Cup while wearing a championship belt around his waist. Lomberg looked like a champion boxer boasting about his accomplishments in the ring.

The scene caught the attention of Panthers owner Vincent Viola, who cheered Lomberg on as fans roared and howled in support of Lomberg’s creative display.

#1: Matthew Tkachuk chirped the Edmonton Oilers

While the celebration had everything fans could have hoped for, there was one thing missing: Some friendly shade at the Edmonton Oilers.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk was quoted by the SunSentinel as saying:

“I heard it’s 70 degrees and sunny in Edmonton.”

Tkachuk then proceeded to chirp:

“But they ain’t got no Cup.”

The cheeky comments highlighted a celebration that was 30 years in the making. The Panthers entered the league in 1993 but had to wait till 2024 to celebrate a championship. The victory parade was more than welcome after a disappointing Cup Final last season.

As coach Paul Maurice summed up the experience:

“In my wildest dreams, I never would’ve thought I’d (see) this.”

The entire world has now seen Maurice and the Panthers become Stanley Cup champions.