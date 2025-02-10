Top 3 Jake Evans trade destinations: Best landing spots for Montreal Canadiens forward

Montreal Canadiens center Jake Evans is one of the most rumored names to be moved at this year’s trade deadline.

According to Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos’ Real Kyper’s Trade Board, Jake Evans could be a name to watch, given his ability to act as a depth forward for contending teams looking for a strong penalty killer who can score.

Considering that, here’s a look at three contending teams that could use a depth center like Jake Evans to round out their roster.

Top three Jake Evans trade destinations

#3 Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have made significant changes this season following a horrendous start. They have climbed back into the playoff race but have struggled with inconsistency.

The blockbuster Mikko Rantanen trade landed the Avalanche Jack Drury and valuable draft picks, which could be flipped in a potential trade. If that’s the plan, the Avalanche could move the said draft picks for Jake Evans, giving them a solid third-line center.

Adding Evans would also give the Avalanche the flexibility to drop Drury to the fourth line or switch Casey Mittelstadt to the third line while giving Evans his first real shot at a top-six role.

Moreover, Evans would give the Avalanche much-needed depth and flexibility as they head into the postseason.

#2 New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have been among the league’s best offensive teams but lack solid, two-way play in their forward group.

Jake Evans would address that, as he would be an upgrade over current bottom-six centers Justin Dowling and Curtis Lazar. Moreover, Evans would give coach Sheldon Keefe a reliable center who could be deployed in more defensive-oriented situations.

The Devils could be active at the trade deadline as they look to make a strong run. So, there's no reason to believe the Devils wouldn’t at least kick the tires on Evans.

#1 Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are considered one of the league’s top contenders for the Stanley Cup this season.

However, the team’s most glaring issue has been the lack of center depth. Beyond Tavares and team captain Auston Matthews, the Leafs haven't had much success with other centers like Max Domi, Pontus Holmberg or David Kampf.

John Tavares’ injury exposed just how thin the Leafs are down the middle, so adding a reliable, two-way center like Jake Evans would solve much of the Leafs' center depth issues.

It’s worth pointing out that Evans won’t come cheap for the Leafs, as the Canadiens will likely drive up the price for a division rival. Unless the asking price is too high, the Leafs could do well to add Evans to an already talented forward group that’s one or two pieces away from becoming the league’s best team.

