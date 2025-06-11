Top 3 Jason Robertson trade destinations: Best landing spots for Dallas Stars forward if trade rumors are true ft. Toronto Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars winger Jason Robertson could be on the trade block this summer amid the team’s cap crunch.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the possibility of the Stars moving Robertson in an appearance on the FAN 590 on Tuesday. While the Stars will try to move other pieces to clear cap space, the news about Robertson being potentially available has set the internet ablaze.

With a little under $5 million in cap space, the Dallas Stars will need to figure something out before the start of next season. So, let’s explore the top three destinations if the Dallas Stars move Jason Robertson this summer.

Top 3 Jason Robertson trade destinations

#3 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins need more scoring, and Robertson can deliver it - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be looking to retool on the fly as the final season of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin looms in the distance. As such, the Penguins will be looking to give Crosby an elite winger who can score goals and drive the offense.

Robertson also gives the Penguins a possible franchise player the team can build around. The Penguins have $24.5 million in cap space this summer, but might find it challenging to get the pieces the Stars would like to get in a trade.

But if there’s anyone who can make it work, it’s Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas.

#2 Boston Bruins

Robertson could be a good fit for the Bruins' retool - Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins will also be looking to retool on the fly following a disastrous season in 2024-25. The Bruins held a fire sale at the trade deadline last March, and have over $26 million in cap space to utilize.

Adding Jason Robertson would give the Bruins another bona fide scorer to support David Pastrnak.

The Bruins have some pieces that the Dallas Stars could find interesting. Plus, the Bruins pick seventh in the 2025 NHL Draft. While the Bruins may shy away from trading their first-rounder, the B's could be enticed to pull the trigger to get a legit top-six scoring forward.

#1 Toronto Maple Leafs

A reunion of the Robertson brothers would be enticing for the Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be the most active team in acquiring Jason Robertson. The Leafs stand to lose their leading scorer, Mitch Marner, and will be looking to replace him this summer.

The Leafs have about $25 million in cap space to spend and could fit Robertson’s cap hit into the team relatively easily. Toronto doesn’t have quite as many enticing pieces to make a deal happen, but could find a way to make it work.

Perhaps the biggest advantage for Jason Robertson is that his brother, Nick, is already playing for the Maple Leafs. While Nick is an RFA this summer, he would easily sign with Toronto if his brother Jason is set to join the team.

