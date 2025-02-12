  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Top 3 Montreal Canadiens stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off tournament ft. Sam Montembeault

Top 3 Montreal Canadiens stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off tournament ft. Sam Montembeault

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 12, 2025 16:55 GMT
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

When the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off begins tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will be well represented with four players set to participate. While some of the Habs players who will be participating will be in action tonight when Canada plays Sweden, others will have to wait until tomorrow when the United States and Finland battle it out.

Tonight's game between Canada and Sweden is set to begin at 8 p.m EST, while Thursday's game between the United States and Finland is set for 8 p.m. EST, with both games set to take place in Montreal.

Top 3 Montreal Canadiens stars selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#1: Patrik Laine (Finland)

also-read-trending Trending

After returning to action following a gnarly preseason knee injury, Patrik Laine has played 28 games for the Habs this season. While the Habs sit several games outside of wild card contention in the East, Laine will have a chance to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

So far this season, in 28 games, the winger has logged 18 points, however, he hasn't found the back of the net since mid-January.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

#2: Sam Montembeault (Canada)

Netminder Sam Montembeault will be representing Canada on Wednesday night when the team plays its opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. While the expectation is that Jordan Binnington will start for the team, Montembeault could wind up getting some playing time throughout the tournament depending on how things go.

So far this season, he's posted a record of 18-21 while in net, along with a save percentage of 89.7%.

NHL: Joel Armia - Source: Imagn
NHL: Joel Armia - Source: Imagn

#3: Joel Armia (Finland)

Joel Armia wasn't part of coach Antti Pennanen's forward lines during practice on Monday, however, depending on the availability of other players throughout the tournament, that could change.

So far this NHL season, Armia has logged 24 points in 56 games played with the Habs, and is on track to finish the season with a career-high points total.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी