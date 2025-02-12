Top 3 Montreal Canadiens stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off tournament ft. Sam Montembeault

When the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off begins tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will be well represented with four players set to participate. While some of the Habs players who will be participating will be in action tonight when Canada plays Sweden, others will have to wait until tomorrow when the United States and Finland battle it out.

Tonight's game between Canada and Sweden is set to begin at 8 p.m EST, while Thursday's game between the United States and Finland is set for 8 p.m. EST, with both games set to take place in Montreal.

Top 3 Montreal Canadiens stars selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn

#1: Patrik Laine (Finland)

Trending

After returning to action following a gnarly preseason knee injury, Patrik Laine has played 28 games for the Habs this season. While the Habs sit several games outside of wild card contention in the East, Laine will have a chance to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

So far this season, in 28 games, the winger has logged 18 points, however, he hasn't found the back of the net since mid-January.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

Netminder Sam Montembeault will be representing Canada on Wednesday night when the team plays its opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. While the expectation is that Jordan Binnington will start for the team, Montembeault could wind up getting some playing time throughout the tournament depending on how things go.

So far this season, he's posted a record of 18-21 while in net, along with a save percentage of 89.7%.

NHL: Joel Armia - Source: Imagn

#3: Joel Armia (Finland)

Joel Armia wasn't part of coach Antti Pennanen's forward lines during practice on Monday, however, depending on the availability of other players throughout the tournament, that could change.

So far this NHL season, Armia has logged 24 points in 56 games played with the Habs, and is on track to finish the season with a career-high points total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles