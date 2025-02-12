Top 3 Tampa Bay Lightning stars to watch out for at 4 Nations Face-Off ft. Victor Hedman

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be well represented at the 4 Nations Face-Off with high-profile players wearing their native countries’ colors. In particular, three players stand out among the uber-talented stars hitting the ice against their counterparts.

So, let’s look at the top three Tampa Bay Lightning stars to watch out for at the 4 Nations Face-Off starting on Wednesday.

Top 3 Tampa Bay Lightning stars to watch out for at 4 Nations Face-Off

#3 Jake Guentzel

Winger Jake Guentzel is expected to skate on Team USA’s second line at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Guentzel will be on a line with Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes.

That line will have no shortage of star power, starting with Matthews. Matthews is a two-way forward who finds open ice and makes plays with his vision and unique hockey sense. That should give Guentzel plenty of opportunities to cash in on high-danger chances.

Similarly, Hughes is a solid playmaker who will be looking for Matthews and Guentzel at the end of his passes. As long as Guentzel drives to the net and looks for the puck, he should become a prime target for Hughes’ passes.

#2 Brayden Point

Brayden Point will be a third-line center on the stacked Team Canada lineup at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Point is behind all-world centers Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon on Team Canada’s depth chart, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be an impactful player in the tourney.

Point will lead a line mixed with veteran presence and skills. Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes rising star Seth Jarvis will skate alongside Point in what could be the tournament’s most underrated line.

With opposing teams fixated on stopping McDavid and MacKinnon, Point could get the chance to become a dominant player for Team Canada.

#1 Victor Hedman

Victor Hedman was the slam-dunk choice for Team Sweden’s captain at the 4 Nations. Hedman, also the Tampa Bay Lightning’s captain, will look to lead a stacked Swedish blueline. Hedman is expected to play with the Minnesota Wild’s Jonas Brodin on the top pair.

Hedman has demonstrated his leadership skills with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which he’ll take to the 4 Nations Face-Off. As an elite blue liner, Hedman could emerge as the tournament’s top defenseman.

Ultimately, Hedman will be a crucial part of Team Sweden’s success. He must be at the top of his game to defeat other equally stacked lineups. Hedman hopes to get off on the right foot as Team Sweden takes on Team Canada in the opening match on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre.

