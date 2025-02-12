Top 3 Toronto Maple Leafs stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off tournament ft. Auston Matthews

The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to kick off on Wednesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the best teams in the NHL and several of their players will feature in the tournament.

Top 3 Maple Leafs stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off

#1 Auston Matthews, USA

The best player on the Maple Leafs and their captain Auston Matthews will be representing the USA. Matthews is also the captain of the USA.

Matthews is one of the league's top goal scorers and will be crucial to the USA's success. If the United States is to win the Four Nations Face-Off, Matthews will have to be a big reason, since he will need to score frequently.

Trending

Matthews has recorded 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 40 games.

#2 Mitch Marner, Canada

Mitch Marner is on Team Canada - Source: Imagn

Mitch Marner will represent Team Canada.

Marner is skating on a line with Connor McDavid and Sam Reinhart and will play on the second power play. Team Canada coach Jon Cooper likes his chances with those three on a line.

"You have speed, you have brains, and you have guys who can shoot it in the net. If you hand me a line like that, I’ll take my chances," Cooper said, via MapleLeafsHotStove.

The Maple Leafs alternate captain is one of the best playmakers in the NHL. He has recorded 16 goals and 55 assists for 71 points in 54 games.

#3 William Nylander, Sweden

William Nylander will represent Sweden and will be one of the top players in the NHL.

Nylander is one of the best players for Sweden and will be a focal point of their offense. The Maple Leafs star player is having the best season of his career, as he's skated in 55 games recording 33 goals and 22 assists for 55 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles