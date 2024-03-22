Top 5 American-born NHL goalies with most wins feat. Jonathan Quick

Jonathan Quick's recent milestone victory today has propelled him into elite company among American-born goaltenders, as he tied Ryan Miller for the most career wins in NHL history by an American netminder, with 391 victories each.

Top 5 American-born goaltenders in NHL wins after Jonathan Quick's historic night

In the past half-century, the NHL has more and more so seen the emergence of a crop of talented American goalies. With even more American goalies in the league today than ever before, this list could change significantly over the next two decades.

#1. Jonathan Quick (391)

Quick's ascent to the top of the wins leaderboard is a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to his craft. With each victory, he further cements his legacy as a former cornerstone of the Los Angeles Kings' success, now playing a key role with the New York Rangers.

#2. Ryan Miller (391)

Miller's remarkable career paved the way for future generations of American goaltenders, earning him widespread recognition as one of the finest netminders of his era. While he shares the top spot with Quick for now, his achievements will forever be etched in NHL history.

#3. John Vanbiesbrouck (374)

Vanbiesbrouck's distinguished career spanned over two decades, during which he showcased his exceptional skill and resilience in the crease. His 374 career wins solidify his status as a trailblazer for American goaltenders and a revered figure in the hockey community.

#4. Tom Barrasso (369)

Barrasso's longevity and durability were hallmarks of his career, as he amassed an impressive total of 369 victories over 18 seasons in the NHL. His consistent excellence in goal established him as one of the most reliable netminders of his generation.

#5. Craig Anderson (319)

Anderson's journeyman career saw him excel for multiple teams across the NHL, accumulating 319 wins along the way. His ability to perform at a high level in various environments speaks to his adaptability and resilience as a goaltender.

As Jonathan Quick inches closer to breaking the all-time wins record for American-born goalies, another name to keep an eye on is Connor Hellebuyck. Currently ranked seventh on the list with 270 wins, Hellebuyck has emerged as one of the premier goaltenders in the league today.

If he continues to excel and remains healthy over the course of his career, Hellebuyck could very well challenge whatever record Quick ultimately sets, solidifying his own place among the pantheon of American goaltending greats.