Top 5 Brad Marchand trade destinations: Best landing spots for Bruins captain after trade rumors hint at potential departure from Boston

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has been the subject of trade speculation this season. With the Bruins quickly fading from playoff contention, and Marchand an impending free agent, Marchand’s name has swirled about ahead of the trade deadline.

Marchand has been a mainstay of The Athletic’s Trade Board, listing the Bruins’ captain as a potential trade piece for a contending team looking to add feistiness and secondary scoring to their lineups.

So, here are five potential trade destinations for Brad Marchand as the clock ticks closer to Friday’s 3 pm EST deadline.

Top 5 Brad Marchand trade destinations

#5 Detroit Red Wings

Boston’s division rival, the Detroit Red Wings, is looking to claim a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. The Red Wings have maintained a good mix of veterans and young players. Vets like J.T. Compher, Cam Talbot, and Patrick Kane have been influential in this year’s turnaround for Detroit.

Adding Marchand would provide the Wings with another solid second-line option while bringing in a notable agitator to the lineup. Moreover, Detroit would greatly benefit from adding Marchand’s vast playoff experience to the fold.

#4 Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets are another club looking to clinch a playoff berth after a long absence. The Blue Jackets have lacked a veteran leader to complement their stable of young stars. Current captain Boone Jenner and winger James van Riemsdyk have been influential to players like Adam Fantili and Kirill Marchenko. As such, adding Marchand could instantly lift the Blue Jackets’ postseason chances.

#3 Minnesota Wild

The Wild are a bit on the older side. But there’s no question they could use another key veteran presence to support their scoring, particularly after losing Kirill Kaprizov this season to injury. Brad Marchand could mesh very well on the Wild’s second line, providing an instant scoring bump.

With a first-round clash between the Wild and the Dallas Stars likely, the addition of Marchand could be just what they need to get past the tough, tight-checking team.

#2 Toronto Maple Leafs

What could be more fitting than having the Toronto Maple Leafs add the archnemesis to the fold? The Leafs placed Ryan Reaves on waivers, leaving a spot open for a physical-first player.

However, Marchand has a much higher offensive upside than Reaves, instantly transforming the Leafs’ bottom six into a significant factor.

#1 Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand could be a solid addition for a contender like the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs have been active on the trade market this season and could be looking to add further depth to their team. Marchand fits the bill, though he’d likely suit up on the third line.

Still, the opportunity to play with Team Canada teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar could be too much for the Bruins’ captain to pass up.

