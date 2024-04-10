Top 5 most complete NHL players as voted by their peers ft. Sidney Crosby

In the annual NHLPA player poll released on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was once again voted the NHL's most complete player by his peers.

A total of 639 NHLPA members from all 32 teams participated in the survey, which was carried out confidentially in the initial stage of the season.

5 most complete NHL players

Here are 5 most complete NHL players:

1. Sidney Crosby: 38.7%

Sidney Crosby earned an impressive 38.4% of the votes in the "most complete player" category, marking the fifth consecutive year he has won this title.

Crosby has netted 40 goals and dished out 46 assists, accumulating a total of 86 points in 78 games this season.

2. Aleksander Barkov: 14.60%

Following Crosby in the poll was the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov, who received 14.60% of the votes.

Barkov has been performing well this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 53 assists for a total of 76 points in 70 games.

3. Anze Kopitar, 8.15%

Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings emerges as another player of remarkable completeness, earning 8.15% of the votes.

He has 26 goals and 42 assists in 78 games, demonstrating his skill in influencing the game in various ways.

4. Connor McDavid: 7.81%

Connor McDavid may be known for his electrifying offensive capabilities, but his peers recognize him as much more, as evidenced by the 7.81% of votes he received.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar has notched an astounding 31 goals and 99 assists in just 74 games.

5. Nathan Mackinnon: 6.62%

Rounding out the top five is Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who has claimed 6.62% of the votes.

He has recorded 51 goals and 86 assists over 79 games this season.

Other results from the NHLPA player’s poll

According to the poll, Connor McDavid is the league's best forward, with 48.7% of the votes.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay was voted the top goalie for the third straight year with almost 47% of the votes. Colorado’s Cale Makar repeated as the top defenseman at 56.4%. Makar also won best breakout passer at 26.6%.

McDavid (35.5%) took more honors, winning best stick handler over Patrick Kane and finishing second to Nikita Kucherov for best playmaker. Both stars are chasing 100 assists this season. McDavid came in second to Boston’s infamous Brad Marchand for “player you least enjoy facing but want on your team.”

Tampa’s Victor Hedman topped McDavid for “most difficult player to face in their end.” Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena edged Carolina’s PNC Arena as the toughest road arena, while Montreal’s Bell Centre has the best ice for a sixth straight year.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak took the style category at 15% and Italy was named the top global destination, likely influenced by its hosting of the 2026 Winter Olympics.