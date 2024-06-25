Top 5 defining moments from breathtaking 2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 7 

A memorable 2024 Stanley Cup Final is now officially in the books. When the dust settled, the Florida Panthers took home their first Cup in franchise history. With the series going the distance, Game 7 promised to be an epic battle. Indeed, both teams delivered their best performances of the series.

Now, the time has come to look back on the series and reminisce on the most defining moments of an unbelievable Game 7.

Here’s a closer look at the top five defining moments of the decisive game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Top 5 defining moments from Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

#5. Verhaeghe opens the scoring

Carter Verhaeghe opened the scoring in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at 4:27 of the first period. Verhaeghe scored his 11th goal of the postseason, giving Florida an early lead. While the Oilers would tie the game a little over two minutes later, the goal set the tone for a spirited first period.

#4. Huge penalty kill by Oilers

Early in the third, Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard took a high-sticking penalty. With Edmonton trailing 2-1, the Oilers faced a huge penalty kill. But the Oilers' penalty kill delivered, brushing the Panthers’ power play aside.

The penalty allowed the Oilers to stay in the game, making the third period an exciting one. However, the Oilers could not get the equalizer down the stretch.

#3. Big saves from Sergei Bobrovsky

With the Oilers pushing in the third, Sergei Bobrovsky made some of the biggest saves of the Stanley Cup Final. During one sequence late in the third, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was alone in front of the net.

Amid the scrum, Florida defenseman Brandon Montour managed to keep McDavid from jamming the puck into the net. Then, Zach Hyman had a chance to grab the rebound. However, Bobrovsky slid across to make a diving save to preserve the Panthers’ lead.

#2. Mattias Janmark ties the game

Oilers forward Mattias Janmark tied the game shortly after Verhaeghe opened the scoring. The quick response from the Oilers kept the game tied following 20 minutes. The goal kept the Oilers in the game.

In hindsight, had Janmark not scored, the Oilers could have been shut out, allowing the Panthers to run away with Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

#1. Sam Reinhart scores the game-winner

Sam Reinhart’s goal at 15:11 of the second period stands as the most important goal in Florida Panthers history. The goal gave them a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission. The Panthers locked the game down in the third period, sealing their first Stanley Cup championship.

The goal was all they needed in the end, winning Game 7 2-1 and clinching the series 4-3.