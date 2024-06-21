Top 5 goaltenders available at 2024 NHL Draft feat. Mikhail Yegorov

The 2024 NHL draft is one week away and many prospects' hockey dreams will come true on June 28. Macklin Celebrini is widely considered the top player of the class and appears a lock for the first overall selection to the San Jose Sharks, who have the top pick. The Sharks will be followed by the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks, and who they will draft is a matter of much debate.

Although this year's class doesn't feature a prized prospect such as Connor Bedard, there are prospects who could provide extreme value, especially in a few years' time. While forwards and defensemen attract the most attention in the early stages of the draft, goaltending is the last line of defense for every team. Let's explore the top five goalies in the 2024 NHL draft.

Top 5 goaltenders in the 2024 NHL Draft

#5 - Carter George

Carter George is difficult to project, even though he was excellent for Team Canada during the U18 World Championships. During the tournament, George earned the Best Goaltender Award and was named to the All-Star Team. George has been as consistent as they come, however, at only 6-foot-1, he is on the small side for a goalie, which could count against him in the draft.

#4 - Pavel Moysevich

At 6-foot-5, Belarusian net-minder Pavel Moysevich has been impressive throughout his young career in Russia, performing well across multiple levels, including at SKA St. Petersburg. Given his size and experience, he could find himself ready for NHL action sooner than some of his contemporaries and is seen as more ready than most others.

#3 - Eemil Vinni

Eemil Vinni is regarded as one of the top European goalies in the 2024 NHL draft. Vinni posted a 17-9-10 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .892 save percentage during the 2023-24 season in Finland, and a team like the Edmonton Oilers might take him. They have been weak at the position for years and could be interested in the 18-year-old from Vantaa, Finland.

#2 - Mikhail Yegorov

Mikhail Yegorov has two notable traits that will attract attention in the draft - quickness and the ability to fill space in a hurry. These, along with his size, make him a goalie to keep an eye on but that said, Yegorov is not expected to be the first goaltender off the board.

#1 - Marcus Gidlof

Marcus Gidlof has seen his draft stock rise as the big day approaches and has been labeled the number one goalie of the class. This is thanks to a combination of his size (6-foot-6), speed, and hockey intelligence.

Gidlof has the tools to carve out a solid career if he can develop with his team and the Calgary Flames have been viewed as a potential landing spot in the NHL draft.