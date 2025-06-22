Top 5 landing spots for Bryan Rust should Penguins trade star winger in off-season

Bryan Rust has been a heart and soul player for the Pittsburgh Penguins since he stepped into the league in 2014-15.

The third-round pick (80th overall) from 2010 worked his way up from being a fourth-line forward to a star winger and one of Sidney Crosby's favorite linemates.

It seems like an ideal situation for Rust, who has reiterated his desire to be a Penguin for life. However, with the current state of the franchise, he may not get his wish.

Teams around the NHL have been calling general manager Kyle Dubas trying to pry Bryan Rust out of Pittsburgh, and according to NHL insider David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, they are open to taking those calls.

As Pagnotta mentions, the 33-year-old's no-movement clause expires in just over a week, which removes all of the say he previously had regarding a trade.

It remains to be seen whether the Penguins will actually move Bryan Rust this offseason, but while the rumors continue to grow, it only makes sense to dive into potential landing spots.

5 Best Landing Spots for Bryan Rust via Trade

1: Carolina Hurricanes

Pittsburgh and Carolina have plenty of familiarity when it comes to striking a big trade. The Pens notably sent star Jake Guentzel to the Canes prior to the 2024 deadline in a blockbuster involving picks and prospects, including Ville Koivunen.

Guentzel is no longer a Hurricane, but the team remains in the same position, a contender in need of more talent, with plenty of cap space, prospects, and draft picks to make a splash. Even after the Mikko Rantanen debacle, Eric Tulsky said he would remain aggressive.

2: Buffalo Sabres

Next up, we've got the Buffalo Sabres. Everything appears to be on the table for a team looking to snap its fourteen-year playoff drought. General manager Kevyn Adams is on the hot seat and should be in for a busy offseason.

Bryan Rust is the exact kind of player and veteran presence that is needed in Buffalo. And we've heard rumors over the last year that Kyle Dubas is fond of the Sabres' young players and prospects.

3: LA Kings

The LA Kings are similarly positioned to the Carolina Hurricanes, but in the Western Conference. A perennial playoff team with talent and young players looking to get over the hump of four straight first-round losses to Edmonton.

The Kings are talented up front, but they lack right-shot forwards. Insert Bryan Rust. He is the do-it-all type of player that could translate to more postseason success in LA, and they have everything at their disposal to strike a deal.

4: Utah Mammoth

The insiders are all saying that the Mammoth wants to make a big move. They had a nice inaugural season and then struck gold, jumping 10 spots up to fourth in the draft lottery.

There have been rumors about Utah being open to moving that pick. Could they work that into a Bryan Rust deal? The Penguins would likely have to add more on their side of things, but like these other teams, Rust could be a great fit here.

5: Vancouver Canucks

Coming in to finish things off are the Vancouver Canucks. The 2024-25 season was a nightmare, but it's time to move past it. The clock is ticking on Quinn Hughes, so it's up to management to fill out the roster around their superstar.

With J.T. Miller and likely Brock Boeser gone, Vancouver needs more talent. Jim Rutherford knows Bryan Rust quite well, going back to their Pittsburgh days. This is the kind of move the Canucks need to be in on.

