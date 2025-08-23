Top 5 longest tenured players in NHL feat. Ryan Suter

Every NHL season, fresh faces come into the league. But also, some legends decide to hang up their skates for good. This past campaign was no exception. There was no shortage of rising young stars like Lane Hutson and legends like Pat Marroon saying goodbye.

Ad

As such, the line begins to shift, leaving some established veterans as the game’s elder statesmen. So, here’s a look at the players who enter the 2025-26 season as the league’s most experienced members.

Let’s take a look at the five longest-tenured NHL players heading into the 2025-26 season.

Top 5 longest tenured players in NHL for 2025-26 season

#5 Corey Perry, LA Kings

Ad

Trending

The 40-year-old Corey Perry was the Anaheim Ducks' first-round pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. He won a Stanley Cup there in 2007. Since then, he’s played for multiple clubs, racking up 1,392 games over 20 seasons. His 935 career points put him within striking distance of 1,000 this upcoming season. He signed a one-year deal with the Kings this summer, potentially marking his final pro season.

#4 Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Another Los Angeles Kings player, captain Anze Kopitar, is the fourth-longest tenured player in the league. He has played in 1,454 games over 19 seasons, all in Los Angeles. He’s won two Stanley Cups with the Kings and claimed various accolades like the Selke Trophy. He’s entering the final year of a two-year, $14 million deal. There’s no indication he plans to retire. So, fans might still see more of the 37-year-old in years to come.

Ad

#3 Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

The league's all-time goal-scoring leader will be heading into his 20th season. The first-overall pick from the 2004 NHL Draft has not disappointed. He’s played in 1,491 games, scoring 897 goals and 1,623 points. He’s won everything an individual player can win, including the 2018 Stanley Cup. He’s in the final year of a five-year deal. There has been some talk of Ovechkin potentially retiring, but nothing solid has emerged.

Ad

#2 Brent Burns, Colorado Avalanche

The 40-year-old former Norris Trophy winner signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract with the Colorado Avalanche this summer. He’ll be entering his 21st season, having played almost 1,500 games (1,497 to be exact). As an offensive-minded defenseman, he’s nearly racked up 1,000 points. The 20th overall pick from 2003 is still going strong and could play a couple of more seasons.

#1 Ryan Suter, UFA

Ryan Suter remains the NHL’s longest-tenured player as he has not technically retired yet. While there has been talk about the 40-year-old calling it quits, nothing has materialized. According to chatter around the league, Suter is hopeful he’ll get another shot. The seventh-overall pick from the 2003 NHL Draft spent last season with the St. Louis Blues, playing in all 82 games. He’s appeared in 1,526 games, racking up 696 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama