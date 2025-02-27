The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history last month, acquiring former Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen as part of a three-team trade that also included the Chicago Blackhawks.

The only problem is that not only has Rantanen not produced at his normal elite level since joining the Hurricanes, he's also not committed to re-signing with Carolina long term.

He can become an unrestricted free-agent when this current season ends, and if he heads to the open market, he can become one of the most coveted players in recent memory.

There's also the possibility that Rantanen could even be traded from the Hurricanes if they're not confident that he'll re-sign with them.

Top 5 Mikko Rantannen trade destinations: Best landing spots for Hurricanes forward if extension talks fall through

#1. Vegas Golden Knights

Seemingly always at the forefront of acquiring a major piece at the NHL Trade Deadline the last several seasons, the Vegas Golden Knights were included in a recent list of teams to look out for when it came to potential possibilities of where Rantanen could land.

They've lost defenseman Shea Theodore for the forseeable future due to injury, and he could soon be placed onto Long Term Injured Reserve; that would free up considerable salary cap space.

#2. Dallas Stars

Another team that was mentioned as a possibility for Rantanen to land with, the Stars, placed Tyler Seguin on Long Term Injured Reserve weeks ago and have yet to effectively replace him in the lineup.

A trade to Dallas not only would be feasible, but also help to establish the Stars as the bonafide front runners for Cup contention in the Western Conference.

#3. Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have already made one blockbuster trade this season, having swapped J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers as part of a deal to acquire Filip Chytil.

Would the Hurricanes say no if the Canucks were to offer Elias Pettersson in return for Rantanen? Unlike Rantanen, Pettersson is locked up to a multi-year contract and could also benefit from a change of scenery.

#4. Chicago Blackhawks

The floundering Blackhawks tried to surround Connor Bedard with more talent during the offseason, but those additions have not translated into wins.

An acquisition of Rantanen could represent the first bonafide long-term teammate for Bedard and give the Blackhawks easily their most established NHL talent since the days of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

The Blackhawks also have more than enough cap space to work out a long-term deal with Rantanen.

#5. Toronto Maple Leafs

It's anything but a guarantee that the Maple Leafs will be able to re-sign forward Mitch Marner during the offseason.

If Marner were to depart via free-agency, the Leafs would need to act quickly to make up for his lost offense, and Rantanen could fit that bill.

