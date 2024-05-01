Top 5 most-watched Stanley Cup Finals in NHL history

On April 20, 16 teams were battling for the Stanley Cup. Today, we are down to 14, possibly down to 12 by the end of the evening. As several teams' seasons come to an end, others will continue in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.

The larger hockey markets in the NHL, such as New York, Boston, or Dallas, generally attract the greatest number of viewers, so it would be logical to expect the most-watched Stanley Cup Finals to include teams from these areas. Is that the case? Let's take a look:

5 most-watched Stanley Cup Finals in NHL history

#5. New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks (2003) - 7.17 million

10 years after their inaugural season, the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim were in the Stanley Cup Final, underdogs to the New Jersey Devils after one of the most memorable playoff runs ever.

Backed by Conn Smythe winner Jean-Sebastian Giguere, who was just one of five skaters to be named playoff MVP without winning the series, went toe-to-toe with future Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur. This was a series that featured four shutouts in seven games.

In a series best remembered for a Scott Stevens hit on Paul Kariya and Brodeur dropping his stick to deflect the puck into his net, these seven games have a special place in the minds of fans who grew up in the early 2000s.

Overall, seven Hall of Famers skated in the series, including Kariya, Stevens, Brodeur, Adam Oates, Joe Nieuwendyk, and Scott Niedermeyer.

#4. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (2009) - 7.99 million

One of Hollywood's greatest questions is whether or not the sequel is better than the original. That same complex question can be applied to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings' rematch in the 2009 Stanley Cup Final.

One year prior, the two clubs, loaded with Hall of Fame talent, met for the first time with the Red Wings capturing their 11th Stanley Cup title in six games, skating with the Silver Chalice on Mellon Arena ice in front of the Pittsburgh fans.

Sidney Crosby won his first championship in the rematch, thanks to a thrilling Game 7 victory at Joe Louis Arena. He returned the favor of skating with the Cup in enemy territory.

One of the series' subplots was that in 2008, Hall of Famer Marion Hossa was on the losing end with the Penguins, only to sign with the Red Wings in the offseason. Unfortunately, his new team lost that season, meaning Hossa lost in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

#3. Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks (2011) - 8.54 million

It took 39 years and one of the most outstanding performances by an NHL goalie for the Boston Bruins to win their sixth Stanley Cup title as visitors at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

After one of the most thrilling and nerve-wracking journeys through the playoffs, the Bruins met the Presidents' Trophy winner, the Vancouver Canucks, in a series that had it all, with Boston pitching a 4-0 shutout in Game 7.

Whether Tim Thomas checked Henrik Sedin or Roberto Luongo made the most outrageous comments in post-game interviews, this series was a mismatch at TD Garden in Boston but much closer on Canadian soil.

Thanks to numerous headlines, NHL fans tuned into this series, once ranked as the second-most-viewed Stanley Cup Final in history.

#2. St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins (2019) - 8.72 million

The Bruins come in at number two with another trip to the Stanley Cup, this time in 2019. Although this series was less exciting than the Vancouver one, St. Louis would win its first championship in franchise history by defeating the Bruins at home in Game 7.

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

There were two substantial drawing points for the series. Most fans wanted to see St. Louis win and the Bruins lose as people grew tired of their successes. Second, everyone wanted the Blues to win the Stanley Cup for Laila Anderson, a young fan whom the team rallied around early in the playoffs.

There was a human element to the Final, not just two professional hockey teams battling it out. Instead, people tuned in to see history made and a young girl get her wish to see a championship in St. Louis.

#1. Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1971) - 12.41 million

The NHL expanded from six teams to 12 in 1967, ending the Original Six era and beginning the NHL Expansion Era.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were the last team to win the cup when it was just six teams. The 1971 Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks was the first Original Six Final in the Expansion Era.

Interestingly, this series was wedged between the two Bruins victories, as they won in 1970 and 1972.

However, in one of the most star-studded series ever, over 12 million people watched the Canadiens defeat the Blackhawks in Game 7 to win their 17th championship.

Overall, 13 future Hall of Famers skated in the series, including Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita, and Tony Esposito for Chicago. At the same time, Montreal had Jean Beliveau, Yvan Cournoyer, Jacques Lemaire, Henri Richard, Guy Lapointe, Frank Mahovlich, Jacques Laperrière, Serge Savard, Ken Dryden, and Rogie Vachon.