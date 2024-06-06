Top 5 NHL athletes with most endorsement deals in 2024 ft. Connor McDavid

NHL players are no strangers to being part of commercials or social media ads to push products as they have a major influence on millions of people.

A recent report from SponsorUnited listed the top five NHL athletes who have the most endorsement deals. Let's take a look at who those players are and how many sponsors they have.

Top 5 NHL athletes with the most endorsement deals

#5. Connor Bedard, 5

Connor Bedard just finished his rookie season

Connor Bedard has only been in the NHL for one season but he finds himself fifth on the list.

Bedard entered the NHL with a ton of hype and the sponsors went after him. Some of his endorsement deals include Hyundai Canada and CIBC, among others.

In his rookie season, Bedard recorded 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points.

#4. Auston Matthews, 5

Auston Matthews has five endorsement deals

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews is tied with Connor Bedard for five endorsement deals.

Matthews being on the list is no surprise as he plays in Toronto and is one of the faces of the NHL. Some of Matthews' endorsements include Prime and Scotiabank.

Last season, Matthews recorded 69 goals and 38 assists for 107 points.

#3. Leon Draisaitl, 6

Leon Draisaitl recorded 106 points last season

Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl is third on the list with six endorsement deals.

Draisaitl is a key player for the Oilers team that is in the Stanley Cup Finals and some of his endorsements include Puma and Vexatec, a Swiss wearable technology.

Draisaitl recorded 106 points in the regular season and heading into the Stanley Cup Finals, he has 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points in the playoffs.

#2. Connor McDavid, 6

Surprisingly, Connor McDavid who is arguably the best player in the NHL does not have the most endorsements. Instead, he's tied with his teammate Leon Draisaitl.

Some of McDavid's endorsement deals are with Canadian Tire and Rogers Communications.

This past season, McDavid recorded 32 goals and 100 assists for 132 points.

#1. Matthew Tkachuk, 7

Matthew Tkachuk has the most endorsement deals in the NHL

Matthew Tkachuk, a star player for the Florida Panthers leads the way with seven endorsement deals in the NHL.

Tkachuk has led the Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals and some of his endorsement deals include EA Sports, Sherwood and Discover among others.

This regular season, Tkachuk recorded 26 goals and 62 assists for 88 points.