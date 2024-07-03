Top 5 NHL free agents available as of July 3 2024 feat. Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko and the Florida Panthers picked up a big Stanley Cup win, but the longtime vet has yet to re-sign with the franchise. While free agency has produced high-profile deals around the league, several high-profile names remain free agents.

From seasoned veterans to young prospects who have seen their value ebb and flow over the past season, the free agency boasts talent this year. Let's look at the top five NHL free agents still available as of Jul. 3, featuring Vladimir Tarasenko.

Top five NHL free agents still available as of Jul. 3, featuring Vladimir Tarasenko

#5: Antti Raanta

NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Carolina Hurricanes

Antti Raanta struggled to find consistency last season, with his save percentage dropping from 91.0% to 87.2% this year. Of course, injuries seemingly played a key role in his struggles as he played in just 24 games last season.

Trending

Despite that, given his experience, he remains one of the most seasoned goalies available. As such, he would be a great backup now that he's in the twilight years of his career.

#4: Jack Roslovic

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs - New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

Much like Antti Raanta, Jack Roslovic struggled last season, resulting in his stock falling throughout the better portion of the season. Despite that, his Stanley Cup Playoff performance breathed much-needed life into his stock heading into free agency.

With eight points in 16 games, Roslovic will certainly be a name to watch in the days to come as teams bolster their rosters.

#3: Tyler Johnson

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights

The oldest skater on this list, Tyler Johnson finished last season with 17 goals and 31 assists despite the Blackhawks' struggles. Given his Stanley Cup experience, the expectation is that he will have no trouble finding a new home as he departs the Blackhawks organization.

The question is where he will sign, and how much he will sign for after a $5M cap hit last season.

#2: Daniel Sprong

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights

Daniel Sprong may not be a difference-maker on defense. However, the winger showed flashes of brilliance on offense last season while playing for the Detroit Red Wings.

Teams looking to buy low on Sprong to bolster their third line could be in for a steal.

#1: Vladimir Tarasenko

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

Vladimir Tarasenko was an absolute difference-maker last season for the Florida Panthers. After a midseason trade, he was indispensable for the Panthers as they captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Tarasenko is the biggest free agent still available. While he would like to stay in Florida, it seems unlikely, with Pittsburgh showing interest in the veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback