Top 5 NHL free agents Boston Bruins must target in 2024 offseason ft. Elias Lindholm

It will be an interesting offseason for the Boston Bruins. After another disappointing postseason exit, the team will need to re-assess their current roster and which areas they will need to improve. This is not to mention a few of their own stars whose future they will need to determine.

One of the top players on the Boston Bruins roster, Jake DeBrusk, is slated for free agency and is expected to draw plenty of interest from teams across the league. If he does sign with another team, they will also need to address the potential void that his departure would create. Nonetheless, it will be a pivotal offseason for the direction of the club.

5 free agents Boston Bruins should pursue this offseason

#1 - Elias Lindholm

Trending

The center position will be one of the top priorities for the Bruins this offseason and Elias Lindholm is one of the names heavily linked to Boston. The 29-year-old a bit of a down season last year with the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames, however, he is one of the top players at his positional on the open market. He would been an ideal center among the Bruins' top six forwards.

Expand Tweet

"Bruins fan should give this a listen. Mention of Martin Necas, Elias Lindholm and Chandler Stephenson as possible Bruins targets" - @BruinsCapSpace

#2 - Anthony Duclair

It was clear throughout the postseason that the Boston Bruins needed to add some scoring depth this summer. Anthony Duclair could fit that description for the B's, as he is coming off a 2023-24 campaign which saw him post 24 goals. The veteran winger could add another scoring threat to a Boston Bruins roster that underperformed in the playoffs.

#3 - Chandler Stephenson

Chandler Stephenson is another center option for the Bruins if they are unable to land Elias Lindholm. The former Vegas Golden Knights center could help bolster their center position, which is one of the team's glaring weaknesses. Stephenson posted 16 goals and 35 assists in 75 games last year.

#4 - Tyler Bertuzzi

Could a reunion with Tyler Bertuzzi be in the cards? An aggressive talent, Bertuzzi could not only present the Bruins with some additional depth in scoring but also give the team some edge, which was something that felt absent a times during the postseason. Bertuzzi should draw interest across the league, however, a return to the Bruins could be ideal for both parties.

Expand Tweet

"Possible #NHLBruins UFA target Tyler Bertuzzi. 29 year old wing. Toronto Maple Leafs. Could he return to Boston? 2023-24: 21-22-43 in 80 games. Playoffs: 1-3-4 in 7 games #GetBent" - @BruinsBenders

#5 - Jake DeBrusk

Sometimes that grass is not always greener on the other side. This could apply to both the Boston Bruins and Jake DeBrusk himself. The talented winger has established himself as one of the club's essential players and remaining with Boston could help him remain in a prominent role with one of the league's top teams.